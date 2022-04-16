Gowns Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Please click on the images for a look at the Ines Di Santo Spring 2023 Bridal Collection.
IMAGE: This gown is perfect for the modern-age Cinderella.
The floral motifs lend a surreal feel to the tulle silhouette.
All photographs: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
IMAGE: Classic and chic, this halter-neck, figure-hugging gown features faux feathers and lace.
IMAGE: A white gown for the minimalist bride.
IMAGE: If sheer is your thing, this look is meant for you.
IMAGE: Brides, be prepared to shimmer, shine and dance the night away in this short sequin dress.
IMAGE: Bored of white and off-white? Here's a nude gown with silver work.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com