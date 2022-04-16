News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gowns Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Gowns Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 16, 2022 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at the Ines Di Santo Spring 2023 Bridal Collection.

IMAGE: This gown is perfect for the modern-age Cinderella.
The floral motifs lend a surreal feel to the tulle silhouette.
All photographs: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Classic and chic, this halter-neck, figure-hugging gown features faux feathers and lace.

 

IMAGE: A white gown for the minimalist bride.

 

IMAGE: If sheer is your thing, this look is meant for you.

 

IMAGE: Brides, be prepared to shimmer, shine and dance the night away in this short sequin dress.

 

IMAGE: Bored of white and off-white? Here's a nude gown with silver work.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Design Alia's Wedding Lehenga?
Who Will Design Alia's Wedding Lehenga?
Shefali Slays In Black
Shefali Slays In Black
Fatima, Sania, Shama Rock A Blazer
Fatima, Sania, Shama Rock A Blazer
Wife of Putin's ally begs Zelenskyy to free husband
Wife of Putin's ally begs Zelenskyy to free husband
Jackie Shroff : I Am Not Joining BJP
Jackie Shroff : I Am Not Joining BJP
Mumbai: 3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry express derail
Mumbai: 3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry express derail
In case of war, can India be cut off from the internet?
In case of war, can India be cut off from the internet?

More like this

Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

Incredibly Glamorous Jonita

Incredibly Glamorous Jonita

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances