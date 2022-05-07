Hot Styles From Mexico

Why don't you click on the pics for style trends from the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico 2022?
IMAGE: A model flaunts a white cropped top with a bow and an embellished mini-skirt with faux feathers.
All photographs: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
IMAGE: Wearing her faux fur stole as a top, this model completed the look with flared black trousers and a statement choker.
IMAGE: Hip slits are in vogue.
IMAGE: This pool-side look is sure to turn heads.
IMAGE: Showcasing her abs, this model paired her halter-neck cropped top with denims and gold boots.
IMAGE: A fashion-forward, casual-chic ensemble that will surely take over your Instagram feed.
IMAGE: A look that embraces sustainable fashion.
The straw hat and cotton maxi dress and summer ready are eco-conscious as well.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com