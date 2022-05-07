News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hot Styles From Mexico

Hot Styles From Mexico

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 07, 2022 12:28 IST
Why don't you click on the pics for style trends from the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico 2022?

IMAGE: A model flaunts a white cropped top with a bow and an embellished mini-skirt with faux feathers.
All photographs: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wearing her faux fur stole as a top, this model completed the look with flared black trousers and a statement choker.

 

IMAGE: Hip slits are in vogue.

 

IMAGE: This pool-side look is sure to turn heads.

 

IMAGE: Showcasing her abs, this model paired her halter-neck cropped top with denims and gold boots.

 

IMAGE: A fashion-forward, casual-chic ensemble that will surely take over your Instagram feed.

 

IMAGE: A look that embraces sustainable fashion.
The straw hat and cotton maxi dress and summer ready are eco-conscious as well.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
