'We want to buy a new car; Budget: Rs 6-7 lakh'

Samir Dholakia: I am 71 year old. I own Maruti Wagon R for last 15 years and have no complaints. Now I want a new car. I saw Tata, Hyundai, Maruti, etc. But I didn't get 'front view' of driver like Wagon R. I don't want to buy Wagon R again. Which are other cars I can look for in this category?

My monthly driving is 200 km. Mostly car is used more when children come. Please guide me.

CarJasoos: Hello Samir,

To be honest it’s really tough to get visibility as good as Wagon R in this Category because Wagon R is a really Tall car which really helps getting good driver’s visibility.

But close to Wagon R you can consider buying Maruti S-presso and Ignis or Tata Punch it has a similar boxy design, a good stance and have a good visibility.

If you are looking for a more aerodynamic body you can consider buying cars like Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.

Ahsan Khan: I have VW Ameo Comfortline petrol since 2018 and have driven around 12000 kms. Considering that the AMEO is now discontinued, I have 2 queries around it.

1. Is it worth keeping considering the future resale value would not be great?

Carjasoos: We would suggest you to check the current resale value of the car and compare it with immediate orfuture repairsor maintenance costs of that car and see which one is more beneficial for you.

2. Can you suggest a good car in the range of 10 lakh. Would Tata Nexon be a good bet?

Carjasoos: Yes Tata Nexon can be a good fit for you. With the Trust of Tata Motors and 5 start Safety Rating, it is the best buy. Also it has some amazing features like fortified cabin, dual front airbags, EV option, Height adjustable seatbelts, Reverse parking assist, Auto dimming IRVM etc.

Paresh Anada: I am looking to buy a new car under 10 lakh with:

1. Best mileage

2. Petrol Engine

3. Low-cost maintenance

4. Best resale value

5. Better safety rating

I hope you could figure out my quest with better answer. Thanks

CarJasoos: Hi Paresh,

Here are some recommended cars by us according to your preference. All these cars have received good safety rating from NCAP and are highest selling cars in India.

1. Tata Punch

Tata punch’s price starts from Rs 5.93 lakh Ex Showroom. It comes in 19 different variants for you to select from. It comes in Petrol option with Automatic and manual transmission. The mileage of this SUV is 18.97 kmpl. Standard safety features on the Punch include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, brake sway control, seatbelt reminder, high speed alert, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2. Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz’s price start from Rs 6.2 Lakh Ex Showroom. It is premium hatchback offered by tata motors. It has 17 petrol variants and 12 diesel variants to choose from. It has some of the amazing features such as a 7-inch floating touch screen infotainment and Harman entertainment unit, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps and wipers and segment-first 90-degree opening doors.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban cruiser’s price starts from Rs 8.88 Lakh Ex Showroom. It is available in 6 petrol variants to choose from. It is 5 seater compact sports utility vehicle is known to have a substantial boot space of 328 litres. It has mileage ranging between 17.03 to 18.76 kmpl. Some of the cool features of it are mart Hybrid Technology, Cubby Holes for storage in the Cabin and Speed-Sensitive Auto Door Lock.

Apart from these you may also look forward towards Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet, they have some amazing features and great looks. Also they have low cost maintenance. Renault Kiger and Tata Nexon may be added towards this list.

ANIL Gulati: I want to buy a 5-seater SUV.

Out of the following which is a better car? Kindly advice on both fuel options, Petrol and Diesel.

1. Harrier

2. Kushaq

3. Hector

4. Taigun

CarJasoos: Hello Anil,

All these cars are very good cars, we would need a bit more from your side as in if you are looking for safety? Are you looking for good mileage? Are you looking for a car with good seating space? What is your preference?

But for now, if we compare Harrier and Hector because they both are in same price segment, slightly expensive than Taigun and Kushaq, if you want to buy a full package car, loaded with features and easy to drive you should consider Hector but be aware diesel automatic is not available in Hector. And on the other side if you want a car also loaded with features but not quite as much as you get in Hector but is very good to drive you should buy Harrier but in Harrier petrol version is not available.

If we compare Kushaq and Taigun both of these cars are quite similar in terms of pricing, features and performance the only deciding factor for you would be the looks and the brand.

Sunil Mahashabde: We want to purchase New Car. Our Budget is Rs 6 to 7 Lakh. Our driving will be 500 to 1000 km per month. Kindly guide us can we purchase hatchback & vehicle name, new or old also fuel petrol-cum-CNG model. Manual or automatic? We are running 58 years old. And we will first time drive the car.

Please help to take decision on the ground Safety, Security, Cost, Mileage, etc.

CarJasoos: Hello Sunil,

Considering your budget if you want a great mileage car you can buy Maruti cars like Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, S-presso. But considering your age safety really matters, that is why you should consider buying cars like Tata Punch, Tata Altroz, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber (which is a very good value for money 7-seater cars) and Nissan Magnate.

It depends on your preference. Because features wise you have decent features in all the above mentioned cars. The only deciding question is: Does safety rating matter to you? If not go for the mileage cars and if it does matter than we would suggest safer cars mentioned above.

Reena Singh: Please suggest whether one should buy Honda Jazz automatic. Also please advise which car to buy for city driving and that for females.

CarJasoos: Hi Reena,

Here I would like to highlight some pros and cons of Honda Jazz.

Pros:

1. It is a good car when it comes to reliability.

2. It has good seating space.

3. It provides with good mileage overall and is a decent car for city ride.

Cons:

1. The acceleration and performance of car is not as quick compared to same range cars.

2. The designs and looks of the car are not as good as other cars.

So overall we would suggest you may look out for some options in same price range.

Here are some cars which you can consider buying in 2022:

1. Tata Nexon

2. Tata Altroz

3. Renault Kwid

4. Kia Sonet

5. Tata Punch

6. Hyundai Verna

