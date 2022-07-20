Your Car Queries Answered!

Please send your queries to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Cars' and experts from CarJasoos.com will answer your queries related to buying new or used cars.

Subrota Ghosh: Please suggest. I wish to purchase a SUV which has quality as below:

1. Easy to drive for everyday 30 KM mostly in city

2. Automatic with Petrol version

3. Low price

4. Value for money

5. Good resale value after 10 years

6. Good safety features

7. Good Mileage

8. Strong body of car

CarJasoos: Hey Subrota,

If you want to buy a SUV with all those qualities we would suggest you buy Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, it only depends on your design preferences other than that they are mostly the same car.

Both have that 1.4 liter petrol engine. Their Automatic variants start from Rs. 12.84 lakh and Rs. 12.75 lakh ex-showroom respectively.

Both car’s Resale value are pretty good compared to other cars and also they both have an average Global NCAP safety rating of 3 stars.

If you are interested in buying more safer cars you can consider buying cars like Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Nexon with safety ratings of 5 Stars.

Yogesh C Shah: I have a Corporate Tax Paid Car which after 3 years completion is offered to me for purchase. My question is: For Road tax while registering the car before three years, Corporate Tax was paid. Now the car will be transferred in my personal name for which Road Tax is almost 1/3 of Taxes paid for same car. Is there any provision where I can claim refund of Corporate Tax Paid on Pro Rata basis? Under which provision/how, if answer is yes?

CarJasoos: Answering to your question Yogesh, no you cannot claim any refund in this situation of yours, you can claim refund on road tax only under two circumstances

i) When the old registration of the car is cancelled

ii) The car is re-registered in other state

The pre-required condition is that only the real owner of car can claim the refund and within 6 months of re-registering the car.

You can file an application in RTO if you meet the above-mentioned requirements. You will need to submit the original documents of car at the RTO office for a road tax refund.

You need to submit official papers at the RTO office for a road tax refund.

Tanniru Siva Sankar: I am bit confused in deciding for compact SUV, Diesel, Automatic (New driving), best safety, build quality, low maintenance, for long term use, daily 50 kms, 80% city, 20% highway and once a year long drive. My budget is 15 Lakh.

I am thinking of Tata Nexon XZ+S (Diesel), Skoda Kushaq active. Please suggest if any other good car.

CarJasoos: Hello Tanniru,

Yes Tata Nexon is indeed an excellent choice with a diesel mileage of 17 KMPL in city driving and 20 KMPL in highway driving and safety rating of 5 stars it’s a great select. As per our knowledge Skoda Kushaq does not have a Diesel engine option and only comes in petrol engine but Kushaq is also a great choice with mileage of 19.2 KMPL and good safety features like automatic headlamps, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, hill assist, multi collision braking system etc.

You can also buy Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos in this range which offers a great set of features and are value for money.

You can also consider newly launched cars like Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Brezza 2022 and Hyundai Venue Facelift which are also a great choices.

Mohandas Prabhu: Am 6.1 ft tall with a family of 6 healthy people. I am planning to buy resale SUV like TATA Safari Storme (Old Model) or Mahindra 300 or new Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Need your expert advice on choosing any of the above 3 and any other SUV.

CarJasoos: Hello Mohandas.

Cars like Tata Safari Storme, Tata Hexa are really good cars. They both are comfortable cars, and safety is really good with that bold SUV stance and rugged body you feel very safe in these cars, but you will miss many new features in these cars. The only problem comes with old Tata cars is that if you are in a metro city you will get their spare parts however it may be tricky finding all spare parts in smaller garages or remote dealerships.

We would not suggest Mahindra XUV300 as you said you have a family of six but Bolero Neo is a great choice but its 3rd row seats are quite narrow so if you have 2 small kids or small height people it’s okay but other than that it will not be that comfortable.

We would suggest you to consider cars like Innova Crysta and Maruti Ertiga. They both have good space and good mileage with decent features. So yes you can consider adding both of these cars also in your list for consideration.

Shantkumar Handikere: I want Buy SUV. Please Suggest Best SUV between Rs. 11 To 15 lakh range. Require 18 To 20 Mileage.

CarJasoos: Hi Shantkumar,

Here are some of the best SUV Cars between Rs 11 to Rs 15 lakh range with good mileage.

1. Kia Sonet

You can get the top variants of this SUV starting from 13 lakh Ex showroom. This Car is available in both petrol (1.0 liter and 1.2-liter engine options) and diesel variants. The 1.2 petrol can deliver mileage of around 18.2 to 18.3 kmpl. However, the diesel AT can deliver 19 kmpl.

2. Hyundai Venue

You can get the top variants of this SUV starting from 11 lakh Ex Showroom. This car is is available in 3 engine options – a 82bhp, 1.2-litre petrol, a 99bhp, 1.5-litre diesel and a 118bhp, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The petrol AT And MT variants can provide up to 18.15 kmpl mileage. However, diesel variants can provide up to 23.4 kmpl.

3. Tata Nexon

With the 5 Star Rating, this Tata car is among the top safest car in the country. With top variant price starting with 11 lakh, it could be termed as affordable for such great results it is providing. This Car comes with 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 108bhp, 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The petrol variants provide 17kmpl mileage whereas diesel variants can provide up to 21.5 kmpl.

4. Hyundai Creta

It is one of the highest selling SUVs in India. The top variant of this SUV starts from 16 lakh. The new-gen model is available in 3 engine options – a 113bhp, 1.5L petrol, a 113bhp, 1.5L turbodiesel and a 138bhp, 1.4L turbocharged petrol. The petrol manual and automatic variants can provide up to 16.9 kmpl mileage whereas the diesel variant can provide up to 21.4 kmpl mileage.

5. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar is a 7-Seater SUV starting from Rs 16.30 lakh ex showroom. It has a 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel engine which produces power of 113.45bhp & 250Nm torque. It has 20.4 kmpl of claimed mileage.

So here are some of the best SUV with good mileage, we hope this will help you.

MUTHU KUMAR V: Would it be wise to buy an electric car now or should we wait for a few more months to get stabilisation in electric car technology?

CarJasoos: Hello Kumar,

It totally depends on your usage. If you are a guy who wants a car to drive in a city and not much of long driving which is more than 300 KMs we suggest you to buy an electric vehicle right now, it is truly value for money.

You can consider buying cars like Tata Nexon Ev, Nexon Ev Max and Tata Tigor Ev in you have a budget under 20 lakh.

For higher budget options you can buy cars like Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.

But if you constantly travel outside the city and travel more than 300 KMs daily we would suggest you to wait for the infrastructure to get developed. Because it’s can be difficult to find charging stations in remote locations in India.

Udayan Banerjee: My present car is Maruti Zen LXI, purchased in September 2004. The car was never much used. Total mileage covered is 25000 km (app). Car is in very good condition in every aspect. Due CF was made in 2019.

I want to dispose of the car now and want your advice on the following points:

1. I want to purchase a new car having sitting capacity of 5 persons. Running is expected to be around 100 /200 km per month inside city only. It should be Petrol driven and capable of giving of good mileage and shouldn't be less than the present Zen.

2. Car should be price around Rs 5-5.5 lakh.

CarJasoos: Hi Udayan,

Here are some of the best car options for you according to your preference

Model Price (Ex Showroom) Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Starting from Rs 5.25 Lakh 25.23 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Starting from Rs 5.35 Lakh 20.89 kmpl

Tata Tiago Starting from Rs 5.38 Lakh 23.84 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Starting from Rs 3.85 Lakh 21.4 kmpl

Renault Kwid Starting from Rs 4.05 Lakh 25 kmpl

These are some of the best-selling cars under your budget with amazing safety features. Tata Tiago is recommended by us because of its top-notch safety features under the following price range.

3. What is your idea of getting resale value of this car?

Second Hand Market is currently volatile. Based on your geographic location the price you get for your Zen may vary. We would suggest you use the online tools or invite a few leading market players for valuation. That will give you a good idea of the range of price being offered to you. Don’t forget to visit a local dealership, which often could land up giving a good price too!

