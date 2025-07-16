HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Want To Study At Birla Institute of Technology?

Want To Study At Birla Institute of Technology?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 09:31 IST

x

The Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, Ranchi, is inviting applications from interested candidates for its various undergraduate and post graduate programmes at its campuses in Patna, Noida, Jaipur and Deoghar.

Admission notification Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, Ranchi 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy BIT Mesra

What is it about?

The details of the admission notification for the special round of admission are mentioned below:

BIT Mesra admission 2025

Contact

For additional details about the courses and the last date to send in your applications, candidates may visit the official website www.bitmesra.ac.in or call 0651-2275868/+91 9508050840 Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm IST.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

how to apply for birla institute of technology mesra ranchi special round admissions 2025

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Want To Be A Bharti Airtel Scholar?
Want To Be A Bharti Airtel Scholar?
Rs 5.5 Lakh Yearly Scholarship For Finance Students
Rs 5.5 Lakh Yearly Scholarship For Finance Students
Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship For Engg, Architecture Students
Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship For Engg, Architecture Students
IIT Madras offers 10 online courses for school students
IIT Madras offers 10 online courses for school students
Want To Study BPharm, Engineering In Europe?
Want To Study BPharm, Engineering In Europe?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut son returns from Axiom-4 Mission3:18

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut...

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft0:28

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD