Want To Study At Birla Institute of Technology?

The Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, Ranchi, is inviting applications from interested candidates for its various undergraduate and post graduate programmes at its campuses in Patna, Noida, Jaipur and Deoghar.

What is it about?

The details of the admission notification for the special round of admission are mentioned below:

Contact

For additional details about the courses and the last date to send in your applications, candidates may visit the official website www.bitmesra.ac.in or call 0651-2275868/+91 9508050840 Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm IST.

