Rs 5.5 lakh yearly scholarship for finance students

What is it about?

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2025-26 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help students pursuing finance-related courses.

Under this scholarship, students currently studying in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom (H, E), bachelor of management studies (BMS), integrated programme in management (IPM), BA (economics), bachelor in business studies (BBS) or any other finance-related degree courses stand a chance to receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5.5 lakhs per year for three years to complete their education.

Who can apply?

Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom (H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (economics), BBS or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.

Applicants must have secured at least 80 per cent marks in classes 10 and 12 (For PwD students, the minimum percentage required is 70 per cent marks).

The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Open for Indian nationals only.

The children of employees/contract employees of Hero FinCorp, Raman Kant Munjal Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Preference will be given to students from the institutions listed HERE.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31.

