Want To Be A Bharti Airtel Scholar?

The fully funded Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program for engineering aspirants covers 100 percent of annual fees, including meal and accommodation charges.

Kindly note: The image is used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

What is it about?

The Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, an initiative of the Bharti Airtel Foundation, is a merit-cum-means scholarship designed for deserving students enrolled in technology-focused engineering undergraduate and five-year integrated courses at the top 50 NIRF-ranked (engineering) universities and institutes, as per the latest NIRF rankings.

Students awarded the scholarship will be known as Bharti Scholars.

This fully funded scholarship covers 100 percent of annual fees, including meal and accommodation charges.

Additionally, all Bharti Scholars receive a laptop in their first year to support their academic journey.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, the scholarship was awarded to 276 students.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have confirmed admission or enrollment in the first year (academic year 2025-2026) of undergraduate or five-year integrated courses in Electronics and Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace, or Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at one of the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering universities or institutes (based on the 2024 list).

Be a citizen and resident of India.

The parents' or guardians' annual income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8.5 lakh.

Preference will be given to students who are girls, persons with disabilities, those with single or no parents, and transgender students.

Applicants should not be receiving any other scholarships or grants for the same purposes supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31, 2025.

