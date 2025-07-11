Want To Study BPharm, Engineering In Europe?

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani, founding director of the overseas education consultant firm Edwise International, offers guidance to aspirants and parents about the best courses and colleges to study abroad.

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani is the founding director of the overseas education consultant firm, Edwise International.

He has over three decades of experience in counselling students who are studying abroad in various countries, including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

Anonymous: I am looking forward to send my son abroad for his master's.

He is currently pursuing BPharm at the SRM KTR campus, third year, 7th semester.

I would like to have a few suggestions about some universities, especially in Europe -- their admission procedures, places to contact in India and the expected costs. Thank you.

I am happy to hear that your son is currently pursuing his BPharm at SRM KTR.

I would like to let you know that he has excellent choices for obtaining a master's in Europe.

You would be glad to know that outstanding programmes in pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and associated life sciences fields are offered in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK and Ireland.

Germany is home to leading universities such as LMU Munich and Heidelberg University that offer minimal to no tuition fees, although proficiency in German may be required by certain programmes. The monthly cost of living is approximately 850 euros.

Outstanding English-taught programmes are offered in the Netherlands and Sweden (eg, Utrecht, Lund University), with tuition fees ranging from 10,000 to 17,000 euros and similar costs of living.

With tuition fees costing between 13,000 euros to 28,000 pounds and higher living expenses, countries like the UK (UCL, King's) and Ireland (Trinity, Dublin) are more expensive.

To secure admission, students typically need to have secured a good BPharm score, submit scores of the IELTS or TOEFL, as well as documents such as the statement of purpose (SOPs) and letters of recommendation.

Bear in mind that the application deadlines and prerequisites for each country is different; I would suggest that you begin planning a year in advance.

Anonymous: I am looking forward to sending my daughter abroad for engineering.

What are some good options in the colleges?

What is the average cost for the same (lowest options)? I am not rigid about any specific country.

I am happy to know that you intend sending your daughter overseas to pursue engineering.

You would be glad to know that there are a number of countries that provide outstanding academic offerings via renowned institutions.

Germany is home to leading engineering universities like the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the RWTH Aachen University and the TU Berlin.

Tuition-free education is generally offered at these public universities, with the student only having to pay a semester fee of around 200 to 500 euros. A number of courses are offered in English, particularly at the master’s level, and the average cost of living is approximately 850 euros per month.

Canadian universities like the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia (UBC), McGill University and the University of Waterloo are renowned for the engineering programmes they offer. Overseas students are charged CAD 20,000 to 30,000 annually in tuition.

Moreover, the country also offers extensive support services for international students, including the chance to work following graduation. The cost of living ranges from CAD 10,000 to 15,000 per year.

Next is Malaysia, which is renowned for its budget-friendly and internationally acclaimed universities like Taylor’s University, Universiti Malaya (UM), Multimedia University (MMU) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). English-taught engineering programmes are offered at these institutions and they charge $3,000 to $5,000 annually in tuition. The monthly living cost is around $300 to $500.

The country has a cosmopolitan setting and student-centric way of life.

In addition to the countries mentioned above, top-notch engineering education at an affordable price is also offered in France. The country houses prestigious institutions like Ecole Polytechnique, Grenoble INP, INSA Lyon and CentraleSupelec.

Non-EU overseas students studying at public universities are charged around 2,770 to 3,770 euros annually in tuition. A number of programmes, particularly in engineering, are now available in English. Also, based on the city, the monthly cost of living ranges between 700 and 1,000 euros.

Offering top-tier, affordable and global exposure, these universities in the above mentioned countries are all promising choices for budding engineers.

Lingkon: After completing my 12th grade, I was admitted to a diploma in physiotherapy course.

I completed my three-year diploma in physiotherapy course from a government institute in Bangladesh.

I want to go abroad for a BSc in physiotherapy. I am currently preparing for the IELTS exam.

Which country and which university are suitable for a low tuition fee? Please give me some information.

Hello Lingkon. I am glad to know that you intend pursuing a BSc in physiotherapy overseas post completing your three-year diploma in the field.

You would be glad to know that reputable programmes in physiotherapy and its associated fields are offered in the USA, the UK, Ireland, Canada and Malaysia; tuition fees may differ depending on the programme.

In the UK, BSc (Hons) physiotherapy programmes are offered at universities like Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of East London and Teesside University, with annual tuition fees ranging from around 13,000 to 17,000 pounds.

International students studying at these universities can avail of scholarships or monetary assistance, which can assist in alleviating the total expense.

Coming to Canada, here although physiotherapy is generally pursued at the master's level, students can commence with a bachelor of science in kinesiology or a pre-physiotherapy programme. These courses are offered at moderately economical rates at universities such as the University of Regina and the University of Manitoba, with tuition fees ranging from CAD 15,000 to 22,000 annually.

A similar route is adopted in the USA, where students complete a bachelor’s degree in exercise science or kinesiology prior to pursuing a doctor of physical therapy (DPT). With tuition fees costing between $15,000 to 25,000 annually, universities like South Dakota State University and the University of Texas at El Paso are considered to be budget-friendly.

With an aim to help overseas students save money, certain colleges also provide scholarships or in-state tuition rates.

Next, a BSc in physiotherapy is offered at universities such as University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin, making Ireland a noteworthy choice. Tuition fees at universities in Ireland cost approximately 16,000 to 23,000 euros annually and overseas students can avail of a variety of scholarships.

If you are looking for an even more economical choice, consider Malaysia. Here, physiotherapy courses are instructed in English at universities like the University of Malaya and Mahsa University at substantially reduced tuition rates, coupled with a budget-friendly cost of living, making it an affordable destination for overseas students.

First-rate education and internationally acknowledged credentials are offered by these countries. Moreover, by looking into the various scholarships and entry pathways, you can frequently locate more money-saving ways to fulfil your academic objectives.

