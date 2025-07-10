Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship For Engg And Architecture Students

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Blue Star

The Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme, a flagship initiative of Blue Star Foundation, is inviting applications from deserving students for financial aid towards undergraduate and diploma courses in the fields of engineering and architecture.

Under this programme, first and second-year students enrolled in a degree or diploma programme in architecture and engineering at select private or government colleges across India can receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 to support their education.

This scholarship also encourages girls' education with a target of 50 per cent female representation.

Who can apply?

First and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in architecture or engineering, such as electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, information technology, computer science and related STEM fields, excluding civil engineering.

Applicants must demonstrate a good academic track record.

80 per cent minimum marks in class 10 and 12 for first-year students.

80 per cent minimum marks in class 12 and 75 per cent marks in the first year for second-year students.

Students enrolled in specified colleges approved by the Blue Star Foundation will be eligible to apply.

The applicant's annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 6 lakh (except in west zone colleges, where, in case there is a need, this can be raised to Rs 10 lakh)

Children of Buddy4Study, Blue Star and Blue Star Foundation employees are not eligible.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply online.

Important dates

The last date to apply is July 15.

