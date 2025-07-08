IIT Madras offers 10 online courses for school students

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Madras

What is it about?

The IIT Madras School Connect Programme offers online certificate courses tailored for students in classes X, XI and XII. These courses are designed to be beginner-friendly, engaging and academically enriching, providing hands-on insights into specialised fields.​

IIT Madras has expanded the number of courses being offered.

While data science, artificial intelligence and electronic systems were offered earlier, the programme now includes 10 online certificate courses for classes X, XI and XII.

This certificate programme is a flagship outreach initiative by Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, aimed at bridging the gap between school education and higher education.

The initiative empowers school students -- especially those in Class X, XI and XII -- to explore emerging fields and make well-informed decisions about their future academic and career paths. The courses will also include assignments and an optional project for a hands-on experience.

Upon successful completion, students receive a certificate from CODE, IIT Madras.

The programmes will be held in three batches this academic year in August, October and January, allowing schools and students to explore up to three courses annually.

Course duration

Each course is for a duration of eight weeks.



Courses offered



1. Introduction to data science and AI



2. Introduction to electronic systems



3. Introduction to architecture and design



4. Fun with math and computing



5. Math unplugged: Games and puzzles



6. Introduction to ecology



7. Introduction to engineering biological systems



8. Introduction to law



9. The fundamentals of aerospace



10. Humanities unplugged

Who can apply?

Students in Class X, XI and XII from partnered schools.

School partnership is mandatory as courses are only available to students from partnered institutions.

Last date

July 25, 2025

How to apply

Schools can register and enrol their students HERE.

