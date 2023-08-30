News
Believe It Or Not, Ameesha Is 47!

By REDIFF STYLE
August 30, 2023 08:54 IST
Twenty-three years ago, as a 24 yea -old, she burst into India's filmi consciousness as a cute teenybopper in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

A year later, in 2001, she once again wooed India heart as Sakina, the Pakistani girl who falls in love with an Indian man in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Twenty-two years later, she returned once again in Gadar 2 to steal India's heart as a mother to a grown-up son.

The only thing that causes confusion is that Ameesha Patel doesn't seem to have aged.

The 47 year old's Instagram account is proof!

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: That skin... still flawless. All photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Pink, blue, yellow, red... no colour is a challenge!

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Now, even the sun is looking at Ameesha.

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: And she looks right back.

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Glamming it up, diva style!

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Sometimes, though, she gives her make-up a holiday.

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Uff! Idhar dekhoon ki udhar dekhoon.

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: Would Tara Singh recognise his Sakina?

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: This lass sure loves her brands.

 

Ameesha Patel

IMAGE: That, clearly, is Ameesha Patel's state of mind, especially after the success of Gadar 2.

 

