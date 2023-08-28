Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!

National Award winner Kriti Sanon's fashion choices are as hatke as some of the movies she picks.

The actor doesn't tame her creative wings when it comes to her performances onscreen or her sense of style.

She's equally at ease with desi outfits, preppy casuals and designer pieces.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yes, says Kriti, simple is truly beautiful.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Designers can always count on her to carry off their timeless pieces, especially those infused with high drama.

IMAGE: She may be the darling of the front row every time she walks the ramp, but, back home, comfort's her favourite companion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Now, that's how you can have fun with stripes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti's a denim devotee when she is travelling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: She's got a mood-raising sense of style.

Kriti gives casual a call in this cropped T-shirt and jeans at Disneyland Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: You're sure to blush when Kriti wafts across the room in a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks as lovely in black as she does in white and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022/Instagram