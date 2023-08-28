Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!

National Award winner Kriti Sanon's fashion choices are as hatke as some of the movies she picks.
The actor doesn't tame her creative wings when it comes to her performances onscreen or her sense of style.
She's equally at ease with desi outfits, preppy casuals and designer pieces.
IMAGE: Yes, says Kriti, simple is truly beautiful.
Don't you folks think so too?Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Designers can always count on her to carry off their timeless pieces, especially those infused with high drama.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: She may be the darling of the front row every time she walks the ramp, but, back home, comfort's her favourite companion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Now, that's how you can have fun with stripes!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti's a denim devotee when she is travelling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: She's got a mood-raising sense of style.
Kriti gives casual a call in this cropped T-shirt and jeans at Disneyland Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: You're sure to blush when Kriti wafts across the room in a sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme/Instagram
IMAGE: She looks as lovely in black as she does in white and gold.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022/Instagram
IMAGE: An unexpected hint of skin takes this gown from formal to flirty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma.joolry/Instagram