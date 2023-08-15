Wah Alia! I-Day Sari Tips From The Star

This Bharat Ki Beti prefers mainly white for Independence Day.

Alia Bhatt's five swatantrata looks are powerful, traditional but with a contemporary, free-spirited feel.

IMAGE: In a dazzling white cotton sari, Alia just needs one of those mobile vans and an electoral symbol to head out looking for votes.

She also opts for slicked-back hair, rolled up into a neat bun, orange lips and wonderful chandelier earrings.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: The ivory silk sari couldn't be simpler yet the effect couldn't be greater. Jai Ho!

The roop ki rani this time goes with scarlet lip and roses tucked in her hair.

IMAGE: Where does Alia find all these lovely saris? Does mom Soni Razdan help her? Or did mother-in-law Neetu Singh Kapoor hunt down this tissue masterpiece?

IMAGE: This unlikely green reminds one of the ocean on day when it catches the sun at an unsusual angle.

It is also the shade of mint chocolate chip ice cream and trusty Ambassador cars in the 1970s. And doodhi halwa. We could go on...

The dancing jhumkas and a gajra give extra taal.

IMAGE: From mint ice cream to a frozen rainbow-coloured cassata dessert -- Alia's saris can make you hungry.

It's a flawless multi-hued chiffon that offers a full-on Des Rangila message.

Happy Independence Day!