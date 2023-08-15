News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Wah Alia! I-Day Sari Tips From The Star

Wah Alia! I-Day Sari Tips From The Star

By REDIFF STYLE
August 15, 2023 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This Bharat Ki Beti prefers mainly white for Independence Day.

Alia Bhatt's five swatantrata looks are powerful, traditional but with a contemporary, free-spirited feel.

IMAGE: In a dazzling white cotton sari, Alia just needs one of those mobile vans and an electoral symbol to head out looking for votes.
She also opts for slicked-back hair, rolled up into a neat bun, orange lips and wonderful chandelier earrings.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The ivory silk sari couldn't be simpler yet the effect couldn't be greater. Jai Ho!
The roop ki rani this time goes with scarlet lip and roses tucked in her hair.

 

IMAGE: Where does Alia find all these lovely saris? Does mom Soni Razdan help her? Or did mother-in-law Neetu Singh Kapoor hunt down this tissue masterpiece?

 

IMAGE: This unlikely green reminds one of the ocean on day when it catches the sun at an unsusual angle.
It is also the shade of mint chocolate chip ice cream and trusty Ambassador cars in the 1970s. And doodhi halwa. We could go on...
The dancing jhumkas and a gajra give extra taal.

 

IMAGE: From mint ice cream to a frozen rainbow-coloured cassata dessert -- Alia's saris can make you hungry.
It's a flawless multi-hued chiffon that offers a full-on Des Rangila message.
Happy Independence Day!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
How To Dress Like A Supermodel
How To Dress Like A Supermodel
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
Sunny Couldn't Stop Crying And Laughing!
Sunny Couldn't Stop Crying And Laughing!
10 Songs That Make Us So Proud Of India
10 Songs That Make Us So Proud Of India

More like this

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances