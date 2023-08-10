News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala

Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala

By REDIFF STYLE
August 10, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dressing for Independence Day shouldn't be a last-minute thing.

If you plan on joining the uncles and aunties of your locality for the flag hoisting ceremony, ensure your sweet smile, udti zulfen and changa outfit will make them dance to your dhol.

Sarah Jane Dias, who appears in Made in Heaven, Season 2, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, does ethnic sajoing with elan and she's who you can model your August 15 dressing on, so you shine like a star as bright as Venus, even for a simple home gathering of family and friends.

IMAGE: Note the jugalbandi that white and silver achieve in Sarah's bonafide Independence Day outfit.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Consider maybe deserting predictable kurta sets for an enticing backless top and denims. And break the mould.

 

IMAGE: Come on Barbie, let's go party for I-Day.
Not your typical freedom hues, but this maha-rang is trending on style charts -- there's no better time for 'queening' like a baby-doll.

 

IMAGE: Green stands for hope and harmony and will fit right into the August 15 memo.
This delicate green silk kurta-flared pant combo, with exquisite silver zari, affords a chance to celebrate India's weavers and artisans.

 

IMAGE: There's both majesty and simplicity about Sarah's pale pink linen sari. And the sequin-laden blouse brings in the sass.

 

IMAGE: Dressing like your Sanskrit teacher: It's not young fashion by any stretch of the imagination but its restrained notes lend timelessness.

REDIFF STYLE
