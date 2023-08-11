Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who calls herself battatawada (for reasons unknown. Why Shweta?), is Instagram's White Begum.

The actor, who recently appeared in Kanjoos Makhichoos and Escaype Live, wears other colours, of course, but in white she's her chirpiest best.

IMAGE: That laugh gets us. Every. Single. Time.

Shweta feels 'there is colour even in black & white'. She certainly adds her own brilliance to this beautiful lacy dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: A stroll of an English garden in The Cotswolds calls for a fluttering-in-the-wind dress, laced-up boots, calf-length socks and snazzy, round-rimmed glasses. Charming.

IMAGE: Here's a great one from Shweta's look book.

She bought the pants to match her nails. Or vice versa?

IMAGE: Wine in hand, kolhapuris on the feet, when Golu unwinds in Kerala, it's in white. The pop of colour comes only from the drink.

IMAGE: The white and silver lehenga + shirt guarantees Laakhon Mein Ek status.

IMAGE: Tucked-in crisp white shirt, paired with spiffy checked pants and Shweta is the smile spreader she believes herself to be.