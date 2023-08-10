Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's Instagram handle, Trin Trin, sounds like a cycle ki ghanti -- and like that bell, she posts the kind of stuff that's loud enough to wake people up from their slumber. The descriptor is intriguing to start with: 'brb, making lemonade and adrak chai'.

'Kuchh toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', adds the actor who stars in Season 2 of Made In Heaven.

A doctor by training, who earned her degree from Manipal's Kasturba Medical College, Trinetra, 26, has been named after Ma Durga and she calls herself 'artist, doctors, trans, aurat, vagairah'.

Trin loves her saris and her cupboards must be stuffed full of them; she wishes she could wear them all day and and do nothing.

The doctor-actress might call herself an 'unpopular nerdy misfit' but boy IS she a snappy dresser.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Trinetra wore an all-white jumpsuit by trans designer Saisha Shinde for the 'momentous' occasion of Made In Heaven Season 2's trailer launch.'I've never seen someone slay white so good', says an awed follower. True dat.

IMAGE: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in chamakchalo pink. And beam giant smiles.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Trinetra Haldar/Instagram

IMAGE: Whatta Saree Wali Girl!

IMAGE: Traditional sari. But a more modern choli that kills. Red bindi. Kajal. Full on Bong Beauty.

IMAGE: Cut-outs often veer towards abstract art, and quite like a Picasso or Joan Miro work, one can imagine so many images in cut-outs -- do you see the head and shoulders of a person in Trin's ever-extending neckline.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com