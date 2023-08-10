News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

By REDIFF STYLE
August 10, 2023 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's Instagram handle, Trin Trin, sounds like a cycle ki ghanti -- and like that bell, she posts the kind of stuff that's loud enough to wake people up from their slumber. The descriptor is intriguing to start with: 'brb, making lemonade and adrak chai'.

'Kuchh toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', adds the actor who stars in Season 2 of Made In Heaven.

A doctor by training, who earned her degree from Manipal's Kasturba Medical College, Trinetra, 26, has been named after Ma Durga and she calls herself 'artist, doctors, trans, aurat, vagairah'.

Trin loves her saris and her cupboards must be stuffed full of them; she wishes she could wear them all day and and do nothing.

The doctor-actress might call herself an 'unpopular nerdy misfit' but boy IS she a snappy dresser.

IMAGE: Trinetra wore an all-white jumpsuit by trans designer Saisha Shinde for the 'momentous' occasion of Made In Heaven Season 2's trailer launch.
'I've never seen someone slay white so good', says an awed follower. True dat.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in chamakchalo pink. And beam giant smiles.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Trinetra Haldar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Whatta Saree Wali Girl!

 

IMAGE: Traditional sari. But a more modern choli that kills. Red bindi. Kajal. Full on Bong Beauty.

 

IMAGE: Cut-outs often veer towards abstract art, and quite like a Picasso or Joan Miro work, one can imagine so many images in cut-outs -- do you see the head and shoulders of a person in Trin's ever-extending neckline.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Catherine Tresa Calls Herself Catwoman
Catherine Tresa Calls Herself Catwoman
Pretty, Spunky Khushboo Kankan
Pretty, Spunky Khushboo Kankan
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
Why this NDA ally is backing Oppn's no-trust motion
Why this NDA ally is backing Oppn's no-trust motion
ACT Hockey: How India outplayed Pakistan
ACT Hockey: How India outplayed Pakistan
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

More like this

How To Dress Like A Supermodel

How To Dress Like A Supermodel

Splish Splash In The Water Like Nikita

Splish Splash In The Water Like Nikita

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances