Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ambani Mehendi: Shloka Keeps It Simple, Sweet

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 11, 2024 19:15 IST
The celebrations continued with the mehendi ceremony for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Shloka Ambani looked lovely in a custom paan tissue sari and a lime green dupatta from the House Of Masaba.

For her accessories, she chose her Nani’s jewels.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

Nita Ambani, in a resplendent blue dupatta and gorgeously embroidered green ghagra, greeted the media.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Chemburkar/Instagram

Earlier, for the Mata Ki Chowki, the mother of the groom chose a vibrant red bandhini sari, embroidered with gold.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anant Ambani’s grandmother, Kokilaben, wore a red and white sari with a bejewelled border.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tina Ambani kept her outfit simple and let the spotlight shine on her gold dupatta and potli bag.

Anil Ambani, on the other hand, stuck to silken black and white.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Radhika’s mother, Shaila Merchant, picked a pink Benarasi sari for the occasion.

Her father, Viren Merchant, wore a green vest over his gold kurta in honour of the mehendi ceremony.

He also wore a Ganpati brooch, like his samdhi, Mukesh Ambani, had for the haldi ceremony

 

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

That’s Mukeshbhai’s other samdhi, Ajay Piramal, who wore a white kurta and dhoti.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Both the groom’s buas were there to bless the couple.

There’s Deepti Salgaocar.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

And there’s Nina Kothari.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shloka’s parents, Mona and Russell Mehta, with their daughter-in-law, Nisha.

Her father, Bharat Sheth, is the managing director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha Piramal Ambani’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal, showcased Gujarat’s exquisite embroidery culture.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Thackerays -- Aditya, Rashmi and Uddhav -- were there as well.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani mehendi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aditya has a quick word with the groom’s elder brother, Akash Ambani, who wore green and gold for the occasion.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
