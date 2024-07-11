Ambani Mehendi: Shloka Keeps It Simple, Sweet

The celebrations continued with the mehendi ceremony for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Shloka Ambani looked lovely in a custom paan tissue sari and a lime green dupatta from the House Of Masaba.

For her accessories, she chose her Nani’s jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

Nita Ambani, in a resplendent blue dupatta and gorgeously embroidered green ghagra, greeted the media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Chemburkar/Instagram

Earlier, for the Mata Ki Chowki, the mother of the groom chose a vibrant red bandhini sari, embroidered with gold.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anant Ambani’s grandmother, Kokilaben, wore a red and white sari with a bejewelled border.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tina Ambani kept her outfit simple and let the spotlight shine on her gold dupatta and potli bag.

Anil Ambani, on the other hand, stuck to silken black and white.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Radhika’s mother, Shaila Merchant, picked a pink Benarasi sari for the occasion.

Her father, Viren Merchant, wore a green vest over his gold kurta in honour of the mehendi ceremony.

He also wore a Ganpati brooch, like his samdhi, Mukesh Ambani, had for the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

That’s Mukeshbhai’s other samdhi, Ajay Piramal, who wore a white kurta and dhoti.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Both the groom’s buas were there to bless the couple.

There’s Deepti Salgaocar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

And there’s Nina Kothari.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shloka’s parents, Mona and Russell Mehta, with their daughter-in-law, Nisha.

Her father, Bharat Sheth, is the managing director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha Piramal Ambani’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal, showcased Gujarat’s exquisite embroidery culture.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Thackerays -- Aditya, Rashmi and Uddhav -- were there as well.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aditya has a quick word with the groom’s elder brother, Akash Ambani, who wore green and gold for the occasion.