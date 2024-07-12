India's 10 Costliest Weddings

The estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is right now the talk of the town.

The wedding, along with pre-wedding functions, is likely to be the costliest wedding in India ever. It is scheduled to happen on Friday, July 12.

Here is the list of 10 costliest weddings in India till date. According to media reports, the estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal IMAGE: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Isha looked stunning in a golden lehenga, Anand wore a beige sherwani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar Date: December 2018 Venue: Antilia (Mumbai), Udaipur (pre-wedding festivities) Notable Guests: Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Double wedding of Subrata Roy's Children IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahara Sushanto Roy with Richa Ahuja and Seemanto Roy with Chantini Toor Date: February 2004 Venue: Sahara Shaher, Lucknow, India Notable Guests: Thousands of guests, including politicians, celebrities, and business figures.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy IMAGE: Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy Photograph: Kind courtesy Janardhan Reddy family Date: November 2016 Venue: Palace Grounds in Bangalore, Karnataka Notable Guests: N Chandrababu Naidu, G V Krishna Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza

Shrishti Mittal and Gulraj Behl Lakshmi Mittal's niece Date: December 2013 Venue: Barcelona, Spain Notable Guests: Captain Amarinder Singh, Sachin Pilot, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Date: June 2004 Venue: Palace of Versailles (France), Grand Hyatt (Mumbai) Notable Guests: Tony Blair, Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Shah Rukh Khan

Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria Date: March 2011 Venue: Lalit's farm in Delhi Notable Guest: Rahul Gandhi, Gulzar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani Vaswani is the heiress to the Vaswani Group Date: June 2017 Venue: Belvedere Palace, Vienna Notable Guests: Natasha Poonawalla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Bruno Mars, Sukhbir

Adel Sajan and Sana Khan Sajan is the heir to the Danube Group Date: April 2017 Venue: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Notable Guests: Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Gautam Singhania, Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani Date: February 2015 Venue: Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal, Udaipur Notable Guests: Paris Hilton, Salman Khan, Jennifer Lopez, Mukesh Ambani, Tony Blair

Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev Date: February 2006 Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur Notable Guests: Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, P Diddy, Shahrukh Khan, David Bowie, Russell Simmons

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com