News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » India's 10 Costliest Weddings

India's 10 Costliest Weddings

By Raghav Aggarwal
July 12, 2024 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is right now the talk of the town.

The wedding, along with pre-wedding functions, is likely to be the costliest wedding in India ever. It is scheduled to happen on Friday, July 12.

Here is the list of 10 costliest weddings in India till date. According to media reports, the estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Isha looked stunning in a golden lehenga, Anand wore a beige sherwani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Date: December 2018

Venue: Antilia (Mumbai), Udaipur (pre-wedding festivities)

Notable Guests: Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Double wedding of Subrata Roy's Children

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahara

Sushanto Roy with Richa Ahuja and Seemanto Roy with Chantini Toor

Date: February 2004

Venue: Sahara Shaher, Lucknow, India

Notable Guests: Thousands of guests, including politicians, celebrities, and business figures.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy

IMAGE: Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy Photograph: Kind courtesy Janardhan Reddy family

Date: November 2016

Venue: Palace Grounds in Bangalore, Karnataka

Notable Guests: N Chandrababu Naidu, G V Krishna Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza

Shrishti Mittal and Gulraj Behl

Lakshmi Mittal's niece

Date: December 2013

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Notable Guests: Captain Amarinder Singh, Sachin Pilot, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia

Lakshmi Mittal's daughter

Date: June 2004

Venue: Palace of Versailles (France), Grand Hyatt (Mumbai)

Notable Guests: Tony Blair, Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Shah Rukh Khan

Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria

Date: March 2011

Venue: Lalit's farm in Delhi

Notable Guest: Rahul Gandhi, Gulzar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani

Vaswani is the heiress to the Vaswani Group

Date: June 2017

Venue: Belvedere Palace, Vienna

Notable Guests: Natasha Poonawalla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Bruno Mars, Sukhbir

Adel Sajan and Sana Khan

Sajan is the heir to the Danube Group

Date: April 2017

Venue: Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Notable Guests: Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Gautam Singhania, Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani

Date: February 2015

Venue: Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal, Udaipur

Notable Guests: Paris Hilton, Salman Khan, Jennifer Lopez, Mukesh Ambani, Tony Blair

Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev

Date: February 2006

Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Notable Guests: Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, P Diddy, Shahrukh Khan, David Bowie, Russell Simmons

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Raghav Aggarwal
Source: source
COMMENT
Print this article
Antilia Glows For THE Wedding
Antilia Glows For THE Wedding
And The Ambanis Danced...
And The Ambanis Danced...
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews
10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews
Kejriwal gets bail in SC, but will stay in jail
Kejriwal gets bail in SC, but will stay in jail
How ABHI plans to achieve full year profitability
How ABHI plans to achieve full year profitability

More like this

Will Radhika Wear This Lehenga To Her Wedding?

Will Radhika Wear This Lehenga To Her Wedding?

Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold

Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances