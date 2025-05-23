HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Look Who's Wearing Gaurav Gupta At Cannes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
May 23, 2025 16:24 IST

American actor Taraji P Henson, best known for Hidden Figures and Empire, appeared on the red carpet of the AmfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made outfit by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

The gala is organised by the Foundation for AIDS Research every year to raise money for AIDS research.

The Oscar-nominated actor opted for a moonstone celestial saree gown from the Jyotirgamaya (from darkness to light) collection, the label said in a press release.

Taraji P Henson wears Gaurav Gupta at Cannes 2025

All photographs: Manon Cruz/Reuters

According to the brand, the gown is sculpted in shimmering ‘moonstone ivory’ and reimagines the traditional Indian saree through a futuristic lens.

‘It features sheer architectural drapes, tonal sequin embroidery and an abstract sculptural palla -- the flowing end of the saree traditionally draped over the shoulder -- reconceived here as a celestial extension of the body. A high slit and asymmetric cutouts bring movement and bold femininity to the silhouette,’ the release stated.

Taraji P Henson wears Gaurav Gupta at Cannes 2025

Gupta, who also dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her second appearance at the Cannes 2025 gala, was all praise for Henson.

‘Taraji is a luminous force --  magnetic, unapologetic and unforgettable. We wanted the gown to feel like it was carved from light itself. Sculpted, but not rigid. Sensual, but powerful. This look was about channelling energy and turning it into form,’ the Delhi-based designer said in a statement.

Taraji P Henson wears Gaurav Gupta at Cannes 2025

This placement was made possible by global luxury communications firm Maison Bose.

‘For Taraji to wear this at Cannes felt like a perfectly aligned moment. As the host of the evening, she brought both presence and purpose to the red carpet. It was an honour to collaborate with her for such a meaningful night,’ added Hema Bose, founder, Maison Bose.

Henson's look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

