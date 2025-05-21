HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar's Bold Modi Bling

May 21, 2025 16:53 IST

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on a young Indian actor and model who turned heads with an accessory no one saw coming.

Ruchi Gujjar, who’s appeared in music videos like Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor, wore an unusual necklace featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face on the red carpet at the Chopard Caroline’s Universe dinner. Yes, you read that right.

Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruchi Gujjar/Instagram

‘The necklace is more than jewellery,’ said Ruchi in Financial Express. ‘It’s a symbol of strength, vision and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our prime minister.’

 

Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes

Ruchi’s outfit -- a deep gold lehenga created by Roopa Sharmaa, rich with gota patti, mirror work, and hand embroidery, and a glittering zarikari dupatta designed by Ram of Zaribari, -- was an ode to her home state.

 

Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes

'Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,' she wrote on social media.

 

Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes

While her outfit may have sparked conversation, it was that Modi-inspired necklace that truly stole the show.

Ruchi Gujjar

