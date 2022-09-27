VOTE! Janhvi Or Alia: Who Wore The Floral Sari Better?

A wispy, swirly floral sari is like wrapping yourself in a brilliant garden of flowers.

As we know, there can be no better way than saying it with flowers and that is a surefire thumb rule for fashion too. And saris.

Floral saris are a summer staple -- although they can be worn on any sunny day through several seasons and festivals.

Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently stepped out in flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

There's every kind of flower from the English countryside floating across Janhvi's sari.

Incidentally, white and florals are a successful pairing, even among saris.

Isn't Janhvi's loveliness in this sari like an instant breath of optimism.

Pink lips provide a flirty side-effect to her cool and collected appearance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anavila/Instagram

Alia's sari gives the impression that someone threw a generous armful of the prettiest blooms at her feet.

There's a soft, cheery aura about her in the linen number.

She comes across as cute and confident and the look offers dollops of romance.

The black bindi, white flowers gajra and metal jhumkas are just the right add-ons.

Which of these looks do you like best? Take the poll and let us know who gets your vote.