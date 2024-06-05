News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » VJ Kalyani Adores Black

VJ Kalyani Adores Black

By REDIFF STYLE
June 05, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dressed in her favourite shade, VJ Kalyani shares the frame with Tamannaah Bhatia. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy VJ Kalyani/Instagram

VJ Kalyani believes that 'nothing is more comfortable than a casual saree on a happy day'. 

But she also loves the checked shirt-jeans combo.

The anchor, TV presenter, personality coach and speaker joins the cast of the popular television show, Thozhi.

IMAGE: There's barely any outfit in Kalyani's wardrobe that doesn't include black.
She cuts a pretty figure here in a lace top in her favourite colour and a denim skirt. 

 

IMAGE: The heat doesn't stop her from wearing a black denim dress.

 

IMAGE: If given a chance, she'd wear black every day of the week.
This breezy number is perfect for a laid-back afternoon lunch. 

 

IMAGE: Kalyani gives off bindass vibes in casual separates that are functional yet stylish. 

 

IMAGE: A classic beauty in blue, she decks up in her paati's sari. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Riya Flirts With Summer
When Riya Flirts With Summer
Irresistible Ankita
Irresistible Ankita
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
A Breakthrough In Nipah Virus Research
A Breakthrough In Nipah Virus Research
Kangana, Hema Celebrate Victories
Kangana, Hema Celebrate Victories
Sharad Pawar shows his nephew who's the real NCP
Sharad Pawar shows his nephew who's the real NCP

More like this

Supercute Adrija

Supercute Adrija

Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances