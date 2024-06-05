VJ Kalyani Adores Black

IMAGE: Dressed in her favourite shade, VJ Kalyani shares the frame with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Photographs: Kind courtesy VJ Kalyani/Instagram

VJ Kalyani believes that 'nothing is more comfortable than a casual saree on a happy day'.

But she also loves the checked shirt-jeans combo.

The anchor, TV presenter, personality coach and speaker joins the cast of the popular television show, Thozhi.

IMAGE: There's barely any outfit in Kalyani's wardrobe that doesn't include black.

She cuts a pretty figure here in a lace top in her favourite colour and a denim skirt.

IMAGE: The heat doesn't stop her from wearing a black denim dress.

IMAGE: If given a chance, she'd wear black every day of the week.

This breezy number is perfect for a laid-back afternoon lunch.

IMAGE: Kalyani gives off bindass vibes in casual separates that are functional yet stylish.

IMAGE: A classic beauty in blue, she decks up in her paati's sari.