Visa Rules Slow Study Abroad

The number of Indians travelling abroad for education fell from 908,364 in 2023 to 770,127 in 2024 and 626,606 in 2025.

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Tighter visa regulations for students, particularly in the United States, has led to a decline in the spending by Indians on education-led travel overseas.

The recent Balance of Payments data revealed that expenditure by Indians travelling abroad for education decreased from $6.82 billion in FY25 to $6.18 billion in FY26, after rising continuously since the pandemic.

Key Points Indian education-related overseas travel spending fell from $6.82 billion in FY25 to $6.18 billion in FY26.

The number of Indians travelling abroad for education dropped nearly 31 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

Overall foreign travel spending still rose because business travel increased.

Foreign student spending in India rose slightly, while international enrolments increased nearly 20 per cent.

Education Travel Spending Falls

However, the overall forex outflow on account of foreign travel by Indians rose due to a rise in business-related foreign travel by Indians in FY26.

(Charts 1 and 2)

Student Numbers Drop Sharply

The number of Indians travelling abroad for education fell from 908,364 in 2023 to 770,127 in 2024 and 626,606 in 2025 -- a fall of nearly 31 per cent in this period.

(Chart 3)

Overseas Remittances Continue Decline

India's outward remittances for overseas education have also declined consistently since FY22.

(Chart 4)

Foreign Students Choose India

Meanwhile, the expenditure by foreigners travelling to India for education rose, albeit marginally, from $257 million in FY25 to $270 million in FY26.

However, this amount was nearly half of what India earned a decade ago.

The number of foreign students enrolled in higher education courses in India rose from 48,726 in 2022-2023 to 58,314 in 2023-2024 -- a rise of nearly 20 per cent.

(Charts 5 and 6)

Business Travel Drives Forex

Overall foreign travel spending by Indians increased in FY26 even as education-led travel spending declined, reflecting higher expenditure on business-related travel.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff