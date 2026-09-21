Sana Thampi Loves To Play With...

Sana Thampi may be making her acting debut with Lust Stories 3 but her wardrobe already knows how to command attention.

The model-turned-actor has a style that refuses to stick to one mood. One minute she’s serving Y2K cool in a tube top and leopard-print mini; the next she’s in a dreamy satin sari or a sculpted red-carpet gown.

Add playful prints, clashing patterns and breezy resort looks to the mix and you have a wardrobe that’s practically impossible not to lust over.

Here are seven Sana looks we’d happily steal.

IMAGE: Sana makes a colourful chequered mini dress feel instantly cool. The turquoise, pink, and purple pattern does all the talking while minimal jewellery keep the rest of the look understated. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sana Thampi/Instagram

IMAGE: A brown tube top and a leopard-print mini skirt? Consider the early 2000s officially back. Sana keeps the look sleek with a chocolate leather shoulder bag, letting the ruffled animal print bring all the attitude.

IMAGE: We are so glad Sana didn’t get the memo about choosing just one print. The vibrant striped shirt meets a contrasting pastel-patterned mini skirt, creating a chaotic retro combination that somehow looks completely intentional.

IMAGE: Another day, another reminder that Sana is not afraid of colour. Her abstract printed camisole brings together orange, yellow, blue and white, while a ruffled denim mini keeps things fun.

IMAGE: After all those fun minis, Sana switches gears completely in this slate-grey halter gown. The plunging cowl neckline, sculpted ruching and thigh-high slit create a seriously sleek silhouette. No statement jewellery needed; the dress provides enough drama on its own.

IMAGE: Sana gives the classic sari a contemporary update with a soft baby-pink satin-silk drape and metallic gold tissue blouse. The clean boat neckline and sleek updo keep things polished while ornate silver earrings add a touch of traditional glamour.

IMAGE: Sana’s resort wardrobe deserves its own vacation. This breezy white embroidered tunic paired with blue-and-white printed shorts feels like the perfect outfit for a beachside lunch or pretending you’re on holiday when you’re actually nowhere near one. Beachy curls and oxidised silver jhumkas complete the mood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff