The New Study Abroad Hotspot For Indian Students...

MEA data show that the number of Indian students in the UAE in 2025 was 253,832, just behind the US with 255,447 students, and Canada being on top at 427,085.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Sanjay Krishna from Thrissur district in Kerala had been scouting for universities in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada earlier this year for higher studies, like any other aspirant of his age.

However, the cost of studies, visa concerns, job prospects, and to an extent, safety concerns attracted him to an upcoming destination -- Dubai.

Now, Krishna is 10 months into his MBA in supply and operations management at Middlesex University's global campus in Dubai.

"I was asked to pay Rs 18 lakh for the same course in the UK, and now I am paying Rs 14 lakh here. Moreover, my friends in the UK are spending over Rs 1 lakh per month for stay and other expenses, while I am spending only around Rs 70,000, with much better facilities. A large share of students on my campus come from India," he told Business Standard.

Krishna's story is not an isolated one. Industry experts indicate there is a 40-fold rise in students showing interest in Dubai since 2023.

Experts indicate that tougher visa scrutiny and jitters over work visas are diverting students slowly towards West Asia, mainly Dubai, as several of the institutes have their global campuses in the region.

A report by Leverage Edu shows that from its platform activity across the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council, Dubai is fast emerging as the preferred study abroad destination for Indian students.

This is driven by affordability, proximity, globally recognised programmes, and strong career pathways.

For Leverage Edu, this surge has translated into a significantly larger share for Dubai in its overall business. Dubai saw a rise from 3 to 4 per cent last year to around 11 percent this year, a growth of over 1,000 students.

Majority of Indian students in the Gulf Cooperation Council are opting for business and management, data science, analytics and artificial intelligence and STEM courses due to growth programmes like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 investments.

Data from the ministry of external affairs show that the number of Indian students in the UAE in 2025 was 253,832, just behind the United States with 255,447 students, and Canada being on top at 427,085.

However, only 6,507 Indian students in the UAE were in universities in 2023, a figure that saw a major spike in the last two years.

"The Emirates' proximity to India is a major advantage; robust safety standards and strong student-support systems are major highlights. There are a lot of global universities like Middlesex University, Heriot-Watt University, the University of Birmingham, and the University of Wollongong that have their campuses in the city," said an industry expert.

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Indian students now account for around 42 per cent of all international higher-education enrolments in Dubai.

"We have seen a clear shift in student sentiment over the past couple of years, with Dubai now coming up in nearly every other counselling conversation. Students aren't just getting a degree; they're gaining early exposure to one of the world's most dynamic job markets, with internship and employment opportunities that many traditional study-abroad hubs cannot match," said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu.

"The 40-fold surge in applications reflects a growing recognition that quality education, career readiness, and affordability can coexist," adds Chaturvedi.

Leverage Edu said its platform, which saw more than 50 million student users in the past 12 months, is driving substantial interest towards Dubai universities.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff