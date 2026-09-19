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India In The Rains: 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

By HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN September 19, 2026 09:01 IST 1 Minute Read
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10 pictures that capture India In The Rains.

Prayagraj Rain

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Barely keeping his head above the water, a television gets pride of place on the head of a man in Prayagraj.

Kolkata Rains

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Relentless rains stops no pilgrim on the Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kolkata Rains

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A grizzled Calcuttan pedals his unicycle -- pardon me, 1.5-cycle -- through a torrential downpour.

New Delhi Rains

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A polythene cape is this e-rickshaw driver's defence on a rainy day in New Delhi. 

New Delhi Rains

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A totally transparent cop discharges his duties in the rain-soaked national capital.

Mumbai Rains

Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Mumbai's struggle with waterlogging has tragic moments, as a young man gets home on the back of another.

Assam Rains

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A motorcycle is air-lifted above floodwaters in Assam, where swollen rivers are disrupting daily life.

Mangalore Rains

Photograph: Karthik Krishna/Pexels

They don't make umbrellas for the Gods as He rides through the streets in stormy weather in Mangaluru.

Mangalore Rains

Photograph: Dibakar Roy/Pexels

A monsoon scene so perfect in a City of Joy.

Chennai Rains

Photograph: Dibakar Roy/Pexels

Plastic bags become millinery in Chennai.

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan

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