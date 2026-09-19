India In The Rains: 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 pictures that capture India In The Rains.
Barely keeping his head above the water, a television gets pride of place on the head of a man in Prayagraj.
Relentless rains stops no pilgrim on the Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir.
A grizzled Calcuttan pedals his unicycle -- pardon me, 1.5-cycle -- through a torrential downpour.
A polythene cape is this e-rickshaw driver's defence on a rainy day in New Delhi.
A totally transparent cop discharges his duties in the rain-soaked national capital.
Mumbai's struggle with waterlogging has tragic moments, as a young man gets home on the back of another.
A motorcycle is air-lifted above floodwaters in Assam, where swollen rivers are disrupting daily life.
They don't make umbrellas for the Gods as He rides through the streets in stormy weather in Mangaluru.
A monsoon scene so perfect in a City of Joy.
Plastic bags become millinery in Chennai.
Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan