India In The Rains: 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 pictures that capture India In The Rains.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Barely keeping his head above the water, a television gets pride of place on the head of a man in Prayagraj.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Relentless rains stops no pilgrim on the Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A grizzled Calcuttan pedals his unicycle -- pardon me, 1.5-cycle -- through a torrential downpour.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A polythene cape is this e-rickshaw driver's defence on a rainy day in New Delhi.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A totally transparent cop discharges his duties in the rain-soaked national capital.

Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Mumbai's struggle with waterlogging has tragic moments, as a young man gets home on the back of another.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A motorcycle is air-lifted above floodwaters in Assam, where swollen rivers are disrupting daily life.

Photograph: Karthik Krishna/Pexels

They don't make umbrellas for the Gods as He rides through the streets in stormy weather in Mangaluru.

Photograph: Dibakar Roy/Pexels

A monsoon scene so perfect in a City of Joy.

Photograph: Dibakar Roy/Pexels

Plastic bags become millinery in Chennai.

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan