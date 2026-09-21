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What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

By REDIFF GADGETS September 21, 2026 10:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Oppo K14 Lite combines a large display, a capable camera setup and a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery in a sturdy design.

Oppo K14 Lite introduces a 7,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz display, with IP64 Rating and fast charging

OPPO K14 Lite

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

Oppo K14 Lite Price: Rs 16,999

The Oppo K14 Lite carries a Rs 16,999 price tag for the 4 GB+64 GB model.

Buyers can choose between Feather Purple and Stone Brown, with the smartphone already on sale in India.

OPPO K14 Lite

Display: 17.15 cm HD+ Screen

The smartphone sports a 17.15 cm HD+ display with a 1570 × 720-pixel resolution.

Its 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio provides an expansive viewing area, while the panel can reach a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations.

OPPO K14 Lite

Processor: UNISOC T7250

The handset runs on the UNISOC T7250 platform, paired with an octa-core processor for everyday performance. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G57 GPU, clocked at 850 MHz.

OPPO K14 Lite

4. Camera: 13 MP Primary Sensor

It features a 13 MP wide-angle rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 81-degree field of view and a four-element lens, along with autofocus support. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP camera on the front.

OPPO K14 Lite

IP Rating: IP64

The Oppo K14 Lite comes with an IP64-certified build, offering protection against dust and splashes.

OPPO K14 Lite

Design: 215 gm

It measures around 16.65 cm in height and 7.82 cm across, with a 0.90 cm profile. It weighs approximately 215 gm, making it a fairly substantial handset in the hand.

OPPO K14 Lite

Touch Response: Oily-Hand

Oppo claims the display remains responsive in challenging conditions, with Splash Touch, Oily-Hand Touch and Glove Touch support. This lets users interact with the screen even with wet or greasy fingers or while wearing gloves.

OPPO K14 Lite

Battery: 7,000 mAh

The device is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery, rated at 6,820 mAh, with a 27.16 Wh typical capacity. It also supports fast charging for quicker top-ups.

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