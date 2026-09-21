Document Bank Transactions Before IT Officials Come Knocking

A deposit is not necessarily taxable simply because it appears in a bank account. What matters is whether its source can be satisfactorily explained.

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Key Points ITAT case involving an 83-year-old woman highlights the importance of documenting sources of bank deposits.

The assessing officer questioned Rs 2.42 lakh in bank credits and Rs 1.06 lakh in cash deposits.

Bank records established that Rs 2.42 lakh represented maturity proceeds from an earlier Rs 2 lakh fixed deposit.

Earlier cash withdrawals of Rs 2.45 lakh helped explain the subsequent Rs 1.06 lakh cash deposits.

ITAT deleted all three additions, noting that estimated regular income lacked proper supporting evidence.

A bank deposit may look like an ordinary transaction, but it can become a tax headache years later if you cannot establish where the money came from.

A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) case involving an 83-year-old woman highlights the importance of maintaining a clear financial trail.

The taxpayer had not filed an income tax return. The assessing officer treated a Rs 2.42 lakh credit, Rs 1.06 lakh in cash deposits and Rs 1.50 lakh as estimated regular income.

The taxpayer later produced bank records showing that the Rs 2.42 lakh was the maturity proceeds of a Rs 2 lakh fixed deposit made earlier.

Earlier cash withdrawals of Rs 2.45 lakh also helped explain the Rs 1.06 lakh cash deposits. The ITAT deleted all three additions, finding that the estimated income had no proper supporting basis.

The case shows that a deposit is not necessarily taxable simply because it appears in a bank account. What matters is whether its source can be satisfactorily explained.

What taxpayers should keep: Bank statements and passbooks for the relevant period

FD receipts, maturity and renewal records

Records of earlier withdrawals

Pension and income records

Documents supporting sale, gift or succession proceeds

Cash book to establish the movement of cash

Copies of relevant tax forms and supporting documents

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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff