News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will drive the markets this week

Factors that will drive the markets this week

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 22:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the absence of any major immediate domestic trigger in sight, investors would focus on global trends and trading activity of foreign investors for further cues in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also guide the market.

"This week is a truncated one with no major triggers expected. However, we anticipate sector-specific movements amid budget-related buzz.

 

"Key factors to watch will be progress of monsoon and institutional flows," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the global front, data from China, movement in the dollar index, and US bond yields will be crucial, he added.

Equity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

"This week, shortened by a holiday on Monday, will see participants looking to global markets, particularly the US, for cues in the absence of major events," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 175.45 points or 0.75 per cent.

The BSE Sensex hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13, while the Nifty reached its lifetime peak of 23,490.40 on June 14.

"Domestic markets would remain closed on Monday, while globally investors would keep an eye on BoE (Bank of England) interest rate decision.

"We expect market uptrend to continue this week supported by positive macro trends, expectation of sustained government spending and policy continuity, healthy monsoon and strong earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
Sec 144 imposed in T'gana town after communal clash
Sec 144 imposed in T'gana town after communal clash
Budget: Nirmalaji to hold meets with stakeholders
Budget: Nirmalaji to hold meets with stakeholders
Weghorst makes coach eat humble pie with late winner
Weghorst makes coach eat humble pie with late winner
Russia-Ukraine talks must to end conflict: India
Russia-Ukraine talks must to end conflict: India

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances