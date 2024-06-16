News
NDA will win all 4 MLC seats after LS setback in Maha: Fadnavis

NDA will win all 4 MLC seats after LS setback in Maha: Fadnavis

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 22:15 IST
The Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results will create a new narrative in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party faced a setback in the Lok Sabha elections due to a false narrative, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

He was referring to the Opposition's campaign in the general elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted 400 seats to change the Constitution and end reservations for various segments of society.

 

"MLC polls are going to be held for four seats in Maharashtra. The NDA must outperform the Opposition and create a new narrative as we received a setback due to a false narrative in the Lok Sabha elections. Ours is a people-friendly government and we need to push this narrative further," he said at a rally in Thane.

He was speaking in favour of BJP candidate for the Konkan Graduates constituency Niranjan Davkhare, who is pitted against the Congress' Ramesh Keer.

"The false narrative of the Opposition parties disturbed our political arithmetic. The Opposition gained 43.9 percent, while we received 43.6 percent of votes, but they won 31 Lok Sabha seats, and we could win only 17 (out of 48 seats in Maharashtra). The MLC polling result will be announced on July 1, and we are confident of winning all four seats," he asserted.

He cautioned the party workers and emphasised the importance of management to ensure electors reach polling booths and cast their votes.

"We have registered nearly 2.25 lakh voters for this election, of which 99,000 are from Thane district alone. This means the party's Thane district functionaries will have a lot of work to do. If you add voters of Raigad district, the number jumps to 1.50 lakh voters. NDA functionaries will need to make extra efforts to ensure registered voters reach the polling booth on voting day," he said.

Voting for four seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place on June 26, while results will be declared on July 1.

Source: PTI
 
