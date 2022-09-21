Vikram Vedha's Yogita Bihani: Glam-Chic

Yogita Bihani, Saif Ali Khan's co-star in Vikram Vedha, which releases on September 30, knows how to crank up the charm and oomph in the way she dresses.

For promotions of the film, she served up sexiness in a see-through mesh dress and a shocking pink blazer.

A Delhi girl, whose family belongs to Bikaner, Yogita is a computer science graduate. She worked in PR, marketing and sales in the capital and then later in Mumbai, before she switched tracks and was lucky enough to be cast as Palak Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Dil Hi Toh Hai in 2018.

From there the leggy lady slowly moved into modelling, acting and attempting to brand herself as a fashion icon.

A few notable fashion moments from Yogita:

IMAGE: The Little Miss Muffet She Sat On Her Tuffet: The wee-girl-in-a-floral-frock guise succeeds, barely concealing the 220 V of sexiness lurking below.

By going for florals, one of the season's more fetching trends, Yogita, in her plunging mini that shows off serious cleavage, proves that fashion hypothesis, recently offered up by Harper's Bazaar, that 'the best bouquets come in dress form'.

IMAGE: Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go: A riveting selfie against the background of mussed up bedsheets of Yogita looking major-ly dishy in a black-and-white high-slit skirt in a black bustier with a snarl of crisscross straps more complex than Mumbai traffic.

IMAGE: She's hands-down gorgeous here in the corn yellow one-shoulder top, but better still is the way she looks squarely into the camera like she is talking only to you.

IMAGE: Ole, ole, ole! Magnífica! A joyful splashy costume, bedecked with a tonne of silly ruffles to a celebrate a day out walking in Seville, Spain. But those aren't walking shoes, sweetie.

Is there anything like too many prints or colours in Yogita's rainbowy fashion dictionary?





IMAGE: Angelic white from head-to-toe (even the background is a neat, prim white; bedsheets folded this time).

Like a many-tiered cake it's plenty of lacy or ribbed layers.

IMAGE: College girl vibe: Yups, she can tone it down too, folks. It's a calculated voltage downgrade in this sporty blue sweatshirt, white mini-skirt and sneakers.

IMAGE: Yogita smoulders in a sorta delicate, demure, incandescent way in a brown strapless tube top with attached sleeves and rosewood bottoms.

The gold accessories add polish.

