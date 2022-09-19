News
Supermodel Rewati Chetri Vacays In Style

Supermodel Rewati Chetri Vacays In Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 19, 2022 16:54 IST
Assam-born model and Miss International India 2016 Rewati Chetri plans her holiday clothes meticulously.

 

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

Kya mast choice of bag!

Black cropped top + white track pants + LOVE anklet socks + that snappy orange-peach hard-shell sling purse for a phone and a wallet + shades and you have a vacay-ready Rewati.

 

 

 

First trick in the book for eminently-Instagrammable hols pics: A good selection of eyewear. That seems to be Rewati's forte.
And in her travel bag, she's also packed a couple of kilos of healthy insouciance that contributes to her light-hearted glam act. 

 

 

It appears as if Rewati rooted slapdash through her suitcase and haphazardly threw some items of clothing together, last minute, to turn herself out like this -- but it's all an artfully calibrated casualness.
Don't miss one more cutesie messenger/sling bag and the oversized leathery grey shirt.  

 

The vermillion top with its shoe-string straps makes the outfit.

The sage green corduroy shirt-jacket does its part.

 

 

Full-on Live Life Kingsize aura in that floral red bathing suit.

 

 

One Day I'll Fly Away: Rewati's low-key separates and the jazzy scarf are good for a beach walk.

 

 

Soak Up The Sun in a maroon high-slit dress that's souped-up with a pink shirt and flip-flops with their strange pretzel adornment.

 

 

The flaunty abs look works. Yay. So does the almost-not-there makeup, slicked back hair and grey sneakers.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Style inspo for your beach vacay!
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style
Don't believe PM's behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata
Yogi fan builds temple for UP CM near Ram Mandir
'Drunk' Punjab CM deplaned at Frankfurt, alleges Oppn
Why Bhutia is considering legal action against AIFF
