Supermodel Rewati Chetri Vacays In Style

Assam-born model and Miss International India 2016 Rewati Chetri plans her holiday clothes meticulously.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

Kya mast choice of bag!

Black cropped top + white track pants + LOVE anklet socks + that snappy orange-peach hard-shell sling purse for a phone and a wallet + shades and you have a vacay-ready Rewati.

First trick in the book for eminently-Instagrammable hols pics: A good selection of eyewear. That seems to be Rewati's forte.

And in her travel bag, she's also packed a couple of kilos of healthy insouciance that contributes to her light-hearted glam act.

It appears as if Rewati rooted slapdash through her suitcase and haphazardly threw some items of clothing together, last minute, to turn herself out like this -- but it's all an artfully calibrated casualness.

Don't miss one more cutesie messenger/sling bag and the oversized leathery grey shirt.

The vermillion top with its shoe-string straps makes the outfit.

The sage green corduroy shirt-jacket does its part.

Full-on Live Life Kingsize aura in that floral red bathing suit.

One Day I'll Fly Away: Rewati's low-key separates and the jazzy scarf are good for a beach walk.

Soak Up The Sun in a maroon high-slit dress that's souped-up with a pink shirt and flip-flops with their strange pretzel adornment.

The flaunty abs look works. Yay. So does the almost-not-there makeup, slicked back hair and grey sneakers.