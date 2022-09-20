Nikita Dutta's Classy Styles

Do you recall Nikita Dutta from the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster Kabir Singh?

And that tantalising pic of her as Jia Sharma sitting on the bonnet of a chilli red Mini Cooper. A fitted shirt, skinny jeans framed her svelte figure and her long tresses tumbled over her shoulders.

Right from her Kabir Singh days, Nikita has been setting an example for Gen Z with her often simple but on-form wardrobe ideas.

Raised as a Navy kid, an economics graduate from Mumbai's St Xavier's College, a Miss India 2012 finalist, Nikita entered Bollywood in 2014's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil with a cameo as Rose.

On the small screen, she played Suman Tiwari in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Aanchal Srivastava in Haasil.

Nikita's fashion is sunny and cheerful. Yet she sets limits by always ensuring she maintains elegance.

IMAGE: Sophistication is the essence of Nikita's appearance in an oatmeal-coloured pantsuit paired with silver heels.

Wouldn't you agree that in this outfit she is an immaculate mix of style and elegance?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Her swimsuit brings up images of the Mediterranean, sun-dappled landscapes and orange groves.

It might be pretty standard beach attire, but with its cutouts and frills it is both a daring and refreshing parting from the usual more boring one-pieces out there -- so is the freshness of her face, sans makeup except red lip colour.

IMAGE: Head-turning stuff, whew!

Choosing to wear the exquisite embroidered bustier and semi-precious stone-studded choker with a modern tiered-tulle skirt is a clever decision.

IMAGE: Quite a variation in taste for Ms Dutta. The matchy-matchy, easy-breezy co-ords suggest energy and dash.

IMAGE: How did she know that one busy print would easily match another differently busy print?

Nikita could have taken the painless and much safer route and paired the lovely floral lehenga with a monochromatic choli and then modestly swathed herself in two kilometres of chunni.

But her ensemble is an endorsement for seamlessly pairing clashing patterns. And for leaving the dupatta at home.

IMAGE: Who says you can't be the best-dressed gymmer at your sports club?

Nikita doesn't let go of her sound fashion sense even when she works out.

The rather fit actor keeps to the same shade of turquoise for the printed bra and gym shorts.

The contrasting black sneakers aren't overpowering either.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com