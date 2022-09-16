Sizzling Nikki, Radiant Madhuri

These beautifully dressed ladies rightfully earned all the attention when they were spied on social media in recent days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prints by Radhika/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene looks more swoonworthy than a fragrant bouquet of the finest summer flowers in her lehenga, embroidered zari blouse and handcrafted jewellery.

Who said floral prints are reserved only for beach vacay?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nautanky/Instagram

Umm. Too many hues? We have mixed feeling about this fit.

But Genelia Deshmukh can make even a burlap sack look especially fetching.

She stomped about town in this radiant co-ord by Nautanky and no one's gone colour blind yet. Instead her look was loved by over 360,000 fans on Insta.

'The best colour in the whole world is the one that looks good on you,' she wrote. In Genelia's case that's a whole lot of colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Zowie! Nikki Tamboli bestows bandeaus with a delicious new meaning.

Zero accessories except that pretty smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Class! Sonali Bendre's pineapple yellow sari with silver kaju katli cutouts deserves a prize.

The highlights in her gorgeous curls accent the golden squares of the pallu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan's calls her attire her 'hari bhari' look -- bandhani cape, ankle-length pants and a green cropped top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emma Pritchard/Instagram

Harnaaz Sandhu scintillates at New York Fashion Week in a lilac tutu-ish ruffled dress with a starry bodice and faux feather cap sleeves by Sherri Hill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

If French painter Claude Monet was designing saris he might have come up with this number Ankita Lokhande is draped in, with its gigantic white lilies.

The six yards definitely has a watercolours sort of effect.