Meet Kriti Sanon's STYLISH Sister

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 14, 2022 17:09 IST
Nupur Sanon often dresses for comfort with the same kind of confident chic as her big sister Kriti Sanon.

But when the budding actor pulls out her ethnic wear, she can really bring the house down.

Slow claps for the six times Nupur dazzled when she went Indian:

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Little Miss Sunshine: Nupur will surely steal hearts in this buttery yellow mirrorwork kurta.

The white chikan-work dupatta and silver-trimmed sharara further brightens up the whole getup.

 

 

Saying it with a sari: Saris are always, always, always elegant, and this spicy black number, with its differently-structured pallu and the beguiling blouse underneath, demonstrates that beyond a doubt.

Among the sea of sequins, Nupur's sheer sari makes a classy point.

 

 

Postcard from Lucknow: Nupur looks good enough to eat in an Oudh-inspired sharara attire in a fragile shade of pink.

 

 

Kashmir Ki Kali: Looking at Nupur in this turquoise phiran brings on loads of nostalgia and makes you wish that your last trip to the Valley was not so, so long ago.

 

 

East Meets West: The frothy, frilly top, which could be something out of Gone With The Wind, finds its match in the rippling elephantine pant-sharara. Exaggeration must be the theme of this wardrobe choice of Nupur's.

 

 

A Purple Song: Nupur makes a graceful picture in the monochromatic plum-coloured lehenga with its cape-likele dupatta and silvery blouse.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
