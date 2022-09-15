News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aishwarya Lekshmi's Easy Elegance

Aishwarya Lekshmi's Easy Elegance

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 15, 2022 09:24 IST
Aishwarya Lekshmi is a trained doctor who strayed into acting in the movies.

Aishwarya also has a practical, pragmatic attitude to clothes. She seems to strive for comfort and simplicity, but still pulls off hip looks with panache.

After graduating from Ernakulam's Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Aishwarya, who has been modelling since 2014, 'never planned on acting', but decided to explore an alternate career when she was asked to audition by actor-director Althaf Salim, much to her government official parents' dismay. She made a sparkling debut in the Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela in 2017.

Her recent win at the South Indian International Awards, where she was awarded the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Kaanekkaane has cemented her position as an actor to watch out for.

Aishwarya, who turned 32 this month, often prefers wearing saris and is an addict of all things white.

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram

A bit of London or NYC and a bit of Kochi come together in Aishwarya's white turtle-neck, brown belt with a summery cotton sari approach. She looks more the medical professional than an actor here.

 

 

Very Aishwarya -- no makeup, comfortable, girl-next-door-ish but pretty. How often do you see a working woman's watch on an actor's wrist?  

 

 

Perfect camouflage -- Aishwarya blends in seamlessly, mood-wise, with the inviting Kerala landscape of palms, thatched roofs and ocean in her beachy, I-won't-swim-but-will-sit-on-the-sand outfit of a cropped top, wide-leg slacks, payals and Birkenstocks.

 

 

Simply beautiful Aishwarya: In an Indian-print sleeveless maxi, sapphire blue jhumkas and and a messy ballerina bun with loose strands pulled away from her face, she's fresh and lovely.

 

 

Aishwarya in London: Jeans, T-shirt, adorable floppy hat = Style.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
