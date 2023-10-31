How Cool Is Rakul!

Who wouldn't want to be a Disney princess for a day? Rakul Singh is no exception.
It looks like the Chhatriwali actress drew inspiration from Princess Ella as she sashayed down the Times Fashion Week ramp in a Samant Chauhan satin gown with structured sleeves, a high ponytail and some rather royal expressions.
IMAGE: If Rakul were a colour, she 'would be white'.
It is her favourite hue and it comes as no surprise that designer Samant Chauhan dressed his showstopper in this pristine shade. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Not one person in the audience can take their eyes off her.
IMAGE: Time to dress your hair too, ladies; the Streaks Professional Spectrum team shows you how.
IMAGE: When the dress is an unstructured white, the hair can be a fun pink.
IMAGE: Hmm! A flowing cape that hides your arms. Interesting toh hai but is it practical?