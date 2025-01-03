Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese

Tofu sceptics should know that tofu is easily the most versatile food item to cook with.

Take this Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese, for example. Tofu or soya paneer as we love calling it, is the star ingredient of this recipe, which traditionally has herby tomato sauce blended with ground meat.

We will retain the signature look of the recipe without compromising much on the taste in this makeover for a classic spaghetti dish. And because tofu is easy to cook, it is possible to rustle up this pasta dish well within 30 minutes. It is easy-peasy and fairly nutritious meal in itself, with tofu being a good protein source.

If you are looking menu ideas to start off 2025 healthily, let this pasta dish add colour to your dinner table.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

250 gm uncooked spaghetti

150 gm tofu

4 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, boiled, peeled and grind coarsely so it remains chunky

1 tsp sugar

1 medium sized onion, finely chopped

1 red carrot, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

3 tsp dark soy sauce

4-5 pods garlic, peeled and minced

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp black pepper powder

5-6 fresh basil leaves, to garnish

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp + extra for boiling the spaghetti

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra to serve

5 cups water for boiling the pasta and the tomatoes

Few leaves fresh basil, for garnish





Method

Cook the pasta in salted boiling water as per package instructions.

Drain.

Keep aside.

In a bowl, crumble the tofu with your hands so it has mince-like consistency.

Hang in muslin cloth, for an hour or so, to drain some of the water off

Season with 1 tsp of the soy sauce, red chilly powder, pinch salt, black pepper.

In a pan, heat 1 tbsp olive oil and gently roast seasoned tofu until it turns dry.

Keep aside.

In a large non-stick pan, add the remaining olive oil, garlic, onion, carrot, red bell pepper.

Gently fry for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the pureed tomatoes, remaining 2 tsp soy sauce, oregano, salt, black pepper.

Add some water, give it a good stir.

Let the sauce simmer on medium to low heat for 15 minutes.

Now add the roasted tofu to the tomato sauce.

Let it simmer for another two minutes.

For the assembly

Plate the pasta, pour the sauce over it and garnish with some fresh basil.

Drizzle some olive oil for a final flourish.

Serve hot.

Mayur's Note: You can make this recipe with any variety of pasta, if you do not have spaghetti.

For a non-vegan version, sprinkle some grated fresh parmesan while serving.

Olive oil adds to the flavour, but you can use neutral oil like sunflower oil as alternative.

Finely chopped button mushrooms or soya granules can be used instead of tofu.