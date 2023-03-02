Recipe: Mayur's Mawa Cake

Mawa or khoya features in several Indian mithais and a cake made out of it is just as yummy.

You will find these cakes at Parsi and Irani cafes and the ones you get at B Merwan & Co in Mumbai is my absolute favourite. Just the rich fragrance of its buttery goodness is enough make you drool.

In my recipe for Mawa Cake, the butter is slightly higher than what's used in regular cakes. Don't worry, that's what makes the cake truly decadent.

Not overtly sweet, the cake has a subtle taste and makes a brilliant pairing with a cup of hot masala chai or coffee.

Mayur's Mawa Cake

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

250 gm maida or all-purpose flour

250 gm sugar

250 gm mawa or khoya or solids, crumbled

200 gm butter, softened and unsalted

3 medium eggs or ½ cup fresh yoghurt

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

½ cup milk, at room temperature

1 tbsp chopped badam or almonds

1 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tsp salt

Butter to grease the cake pans

Butter paper or parchment paper

Method