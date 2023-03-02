Recipe: Mayur's Mawa Cake

Mawa or khoya features in several Indian mithais and a cake made out of it is just as yummy.
You will find these cakes at Parsi and Irani cafes and the ones you get at B Merwan & Co in Mumbai is my absolute favourite. Just the rich fragrance of its buttery goodness is enough make you drool.
In my recipe for Mawa Cake, the butter is slightly higher than what's used in regular cakes. Don't worry, that's what makes the cake truly decadent.
Not overtly sweet, the cake has a subtle taste and makes a brilliant pairing with a cup of hot masala chai or coffee.
Mayur's Mawa Cake
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients
- 250 gm maida or all-purpose flour
- 250 gm sugar
- 250 gm mawa or khoya or solids, crumbled
- 200 gm butter, softened and unsalted
- 3 medium eggs or ½ cup fresh yoghurt
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
- ½ cup milk, at room temperature
- 1 tbsp chopped badam or almonds
- 1 tbsp chopped pistachios
- 1 tsp salt
- Butter to grease the cake pans
- Butter paper or parchment paper
Method
- Preheat an oven to 160°C.
- Butter and line 1 round cake pan, of about 9-inch diameter, with butter paper or parchment paper.
Keep aside.
- Sieve together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt in a bowl.
Keep aside.
- In another mixing bowl, hand whisk the butter and the sugar till smooth and fluffy.
To this wet mixture, add the eggs or yoghurt, one at a time, and whisk until well-combined.
- Gently mix the dry and wet mixture together.
Do not overmix, because the flour will release gluten and your cake will have a hard texture.
Add the milk, as required -- the batter should have a yoghurt-like consistency.
Add the crumbled mawa and the cardamom powder to the batter.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
Sprinkle the chopped almonds and the chpped pistachios on top.
Place the cake pan in the preheated oven to bake for 1 hour.
Once done, take the cake out of the oven and allow it to cool.
Serve warm -- it tastes best with a cup of masala chai or black coffee.