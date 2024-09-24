News
Egg Recipe: Mayur's Anda Bharta

Egg Recipe: Mayur's Anda Bharta

By MAYUR SANAP
September 24, 2024 18:17 IST
Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande!

You must have heard that, right? But striving to be creative while cooking your eggs is as important as having them regularly as part of a balanced diet.

So if you are bored of the same-old, same-old omelette-bhurjee routine, let this wonderful Anda Bharta liven up your ghar-ka food scene.

A straight-forward recipe, not very labour-intensive, the best thing about it is you put leftover boiled eggs to good use. Have it on toast, or with parathas or mashed into your rice.

Anda Bharta

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 4 medium eggs, boiled and peeled
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 to 3 garlic pods, finely chopped
  • 2 green chilies, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp red chilly flakes or 2 whole dry red chillies
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • 1 tbsp imli or tamarind paste
  • 1 tbsp chopped green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro
  • ¼ tsp black salt, optional
  • ½ tsp table salt (increase to 1 tsp if not using black salt)
  • 2 tbsp oil

Method

  • Heat the oil in a small frying pan over medium heat for a miniute.
    Sizzle the chilly flakes, green chillies, jeera, kasuri methi, garlic in it until crisp (don't burn the spices!) and it becomes a spicy chilly oil to later drizzle on the eggs.
    Keep aside.
  • In a bowl, mash the eggs, leaving them a little chunky or, if you prefer, grate them.
  • Smother eggs with aforementioned chilly oil and the salt.
    Now add the onion, coriander, tamarind paste and mix it well.
  • Serve with dal-rice, roti, paratha or have it on toasted bread as your quick sandwich fix.
 

MAYUR SANAP
