Want The Perfect V-Day Pic? Take Tips From The Stars

By SHRISTI SAHOO
February 07, 2025 15:50 IST

Ditch the awkward poses this Valentine’s Day and bring on the romance, fun and masti.

Whether you’re vibing with your boo, caught up in giggles or just slaying together, these stars show how each click should be a 'moment'.

Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal

IMAGE: When words fail, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal let their eyes do the talking. This lovey-dovey couple photo is all about love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

 

Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat

IMAGE: Now, if Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pic does not spell 'Happily In Love', what does? Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

IMAGE: There's always time for a quick kiss even if you are on a fun vacay like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are bowled over by each other. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli show you just how to click a romantic pic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar create a cutesy moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

 

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar

IMAGE: Want to create a forever image? You don't need fancy clothes or a fancy location, just the joy in each other's company will do. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: This mysterious mirror selfie is apt for those who like to keep their romantic lives under wraps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

IMAGE: Love isn’t just in the air, it’s in every snap for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

 

Allu Sneha Reddy & Allu Arjun

IMAGE: For those who'd like to create a filmi moment like Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy... Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Snuggle up like the adorable Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh say 'I Love You' without words. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra show you why candid shots are a perfect way to capture the V-Day mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
