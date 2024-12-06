News
Unforgettable Vaani

Unforgettable Vaani

By REDIFF STYLE
December 06, 2024 08:25 IST
Vaani Kapoor's fashion journey is not just about the clothes she wears; it's also a testament to her fearless approach to self-expression, her eye for detail and love for contemporary trends.

In terms of work, she's got Badtameez Gill and Raid 2 in her kitty.

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani is the modern-day Aphrodite in a heavy embroidered sari and a simple micro bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: She indulges in Y2K fashion with a strappy back bikini top and glittery trousers; talk about nostalgia!

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani owns the desi glam scene with her breathtaking gold sari that glimmers with every move and chic drop earrings.

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Her dreamy get-up looks straight out of a romance novel. She paints a pretty picture in a pastel low-cut dress with those pearl drop earrings. Ideal for date-night outings...

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: With lush locks, shiny lips and a pinstriped waistcoat paired with a classy luxe watch, she brings sophistication to this formal fit!

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Bidding farewell to winter blues, she wraps up in a fabulous coat while rocking a creamy blush to keep the dry season at bay.

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a sleek LBD and solitaire diamond studs.

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: A thigh-high slit one-shoulder dress, paired with red earrings and matching heels, is giving us fierce Dorothy vibes from The Wizard Of Oz, albeit a sophisticated modern version! Vaani always knows how to add that perfect pop of colour to her pastel ensembles.

 

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Check out this beige ensemble featuring a bralette, sequinned pants and a blazer accessorised with a stacked necklace and bold red pout.

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: She aces the cut-out trend in a flirty black short dress embellished with playful orange applique flowers and orange-heeled boots.

 

