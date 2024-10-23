Prajakta Will Dance Away With Your Heart

Do you remember first seeing her in Swades?
Barely, right? Or not at all.
Yes, Prajakta Mali was in the film. She played a blink-or-you will-miss-it role as a college girl.
From Barshi, near Solapur, the well-known Marathi actor and Bharata Nathyam dancer, with 2.2 million followers on Instagram, hosts Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatraa and played Phullwanti in a period drama 2024 film of the same name.
As her Insta audience knows, she has an oh-so-perfect fashion sense, experimenting with everything from gowns to casuals.
She looks most fetching in her wonderfully-worn saris.
IMAGE: Like we said, cute in a purple sari worn with a pink blouse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Mali/Instagram