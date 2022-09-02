News
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!

By CHANDRA SHEKAR, VINOD PREM CHOUDHARY, JITENDRA BHAVSAR, JAGDISH CHAUDHARI, RAVI RAO
September 02, 2022 06:09 IST
We ask you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Chandra Shekar's clay Ganesha symbolises the Lord's simplicity.

Lord Ganesha is accompanied by his mother Gauri.

 

Lord Ganesha visits Vinod Prem Choudhary at his home in Kampala, Uganda.

 

 

Jitendra Bhavsar from Mumbai offers the Lord his favourite sweet, modaks.

 

Jagdish Chaudhari's Ganesha sits in a beautiful mandir at Nageshwar Colony in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

 

Ravi Rao from Tulsi Heights, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, has housed Lord Ganesha in a creative structure made from PVC pipes.

Ravi says, 'Lord Ganesha shares a special place in our house as well as our hearts.

'His presence in our house gives us so much happiness, good vibes and positivity which sees us all the year through.

'We look forward to his visits year after year and feel saddened upon his return back home.

'He indeed is our true friend Ganesha.'

 

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

CHANDRA SHEKAR, VINOD PREM CHOUDHARY, JITENDRA BHAVSAR, JAGDISH CHAUDHARI, RAVI RAO
