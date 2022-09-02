Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!

We ask you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Chandra Shekar's clay Ganesha symbolises the Lord's simplicity.

Lord Ganesha is accompanied by his mother Gauri.

Lord Ganesha visits Vinod Prem Choudhary at his home in Kampala, Uganda.

Jitendra Bhavsar from Mumbai offers the Lord his favourite sweet, modaks.

Jagdish Chaudhari's Ganesha sits in a beautiful mandir at Nageshwar Colony in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Ravi Rao from Tulsi Heights, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, has housed Lord Ganesha in a creative structure made from PVC pipes.

Ravi says, 'Lord Ganesha shares a special place in our house as well as our hearts.

'His presence in our house gives us so much happiness, good vibes and positivity which sees us all the year through.

'We look forward to his visits year after year and feel saddened upon his return back home.

'He indeed is our true friend Ganesha.'

