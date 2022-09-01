Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!

We had asked you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Bobby Gavhade from Kalyan is excited to bring home Ganesha this year.

"We have been celebrating the festival for 26 years now. We invite everyone for Ganesh darshan so Bappa can bless us all with peace, love, happiness and prosperity."

Debarati Paul from Kolkata says: "Lord Ganesha gives me power to get ahead everyday. This is my fourth year. I am doing Ganesh puja at my home."

Alok Gaur prays to Lord Ganesha at his home.

This is how Dr Saravana Kumar welcomed Ganesha at his home in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Ajay Saxena's beautifully decorated Ganpati is a treat to the eyes.

Ravinder Kapoor sent us a picture of Lord Ganesha and his decorations at his home in Delhi.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).



Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.



Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.



Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.