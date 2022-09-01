Bappa Is In Mumbai!

As Mumbai immerses in prayer and celebration for the next 10 days, Satish Bodas/Rediff.com visits four of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city, where worshippers seek the Lord's blessings.

The Colaba Sankraman Shibir Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's idol in south Mumbai has been made using paper.

It took artist Rajan Zad around four months to make the 18 feet high murthi.

The Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Lalbaug, central Mumbai, is 56 years old.

The mandal is named after Rao Bahadur Seth Shri Tejukaya, a constructor from the British era.

One of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city, the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, also in central Mumbai, enters its 103rd year of celebrations.

A few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja is the Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's Mumbaicha Raja in central Mumbai.

The idol this year is 22 feet tall.

As Mumbaicha Raja enters its 95th year of celebrations, the pandal has been modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The crowd on Day One to worship Mumbaicha Raja.