Watch Triptii Dance To Mere Mehboob

Triptii Dimri wowed everyone when she danced to her new song Mere Mehboob from her latest film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, at a promotional event.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon. It has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Watch Triptii perform live to the song:

Triptii is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit, and takes her inspiration from the diva.

She takes us behind the making of the song, with helpful inputs from Director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sachin, Shilpa Rao, Triptii and Sachet Tandon.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing 'suhag raat CD' in the scenic town of Rishikesh.

With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and the elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video releaseS on October 11, alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra.

Inputs by ANI.