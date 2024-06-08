What Makes Triptii Dimri So Desirable?

Film stars are beloved in our cinema-obsessed country. Stars are not only watched and worshipped on screen but also talked about with much fondness.

IMDb's list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars (external link) gives an overview of the most influential stars from the last decade.

10 names from this star-studded list:

Akshay Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Up to 2013, Akshay had a terrific record when it came to making financial contributions to films he was involved with.

However the star saw intermittent success in the last decade that marred his image of hit machine.

Despite the underwhelming performance of his recent films, the Bollywood heavyweight has a stacked line-up in a hope to retrieve his successful run.

Triptii Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Not that long ago, Triptii was winning accolades for her acting chops in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala.

Her career took a blockbuster turn courtesy of Animal, the film that propelled her career to stardom.

With many big projects in her kitty, Triptii is busy scripting a likely glorious chapter of her career.

Vijay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/Instagram

Joining the likes of MGR, Jayalalitha and others, Vijay's transition from entertainment to politics has created a massive stir.

His rendezvous with politics may mark his exit from films.

Time will tell whether that happens or not, for now, Vijay fans are elated with his most definitive role.

Irrfan Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irrfan Khan/Instagram

Irrfan may not be with us, but his scintillating cinematic legacy will live on forever in the hearts of his millions of fans.

His remarkable career is testimony of his incandescent talent and the outpouring of grief of his passing is testament to how much we miss him.

Dhanush

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Dhanush, with his chameleon-like abilities, has gathered a strong fan base in both Hindi and Tamil cinema.

In 2022, he made a splash in Hollywood with The Gray Man, alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Too bad, his English debut turned out to be the worst film he's ever been in. Still, the Russo Brothers say they plan a spin-off with Dhanush's character in it.

Abhishek Bachchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek is going through a slump in his career. Despite that, the actor has retained his loyal fan base. His social media makes you feel like you're part of his life.

He can be funny, he can be blunt, he can be truthful -- Abhishek's SM persona is refreshingly candid.

Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer was a busy man in the last decade with back to back big ticket films.

The actor had a diverse schedule, solidifying his position as leading man with his hat-trick work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat), lending his voice to the Hindi version of Deadpool, starring as Kapil Dev in the sports drama '83, appearing alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the actioner Sooryavanshi.

A string of flops and shelved projects are looming large on Ranveer's star value, but the fans are hopeful that he will bounce back.

Mammootty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/Instagram

Mammootty is literally re-defining superstardom with unusual and brave choices at this juncture of his career.

Even after decades in the film industry, he is pushing the envelope and setting an example for younger actors about what it means to be a versatile performer.

Films like Kathaal: The Core, Bramayugam are recent examples of his reinvention endeavour.

Sunny Deol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny showed the power of his dhai kilo ka haath when Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office.

Despite being away from the BO limelight for many years, the actor maintained his charm and charisma with audiences, something the new crop of actors can only dream of.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Perhaps motherhood has changed Sonam's priorities, the only logical reason why she is doing fewer movies in recent years.

In her commitment to effecting greater change, Sonam is fearless in voicing her opinions on various issues.

She is one of the handful of Indian stars who has called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.