Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 04, 2023 11:10 IST
Triptii Dimri's vacay style is a reflection of her personality -- pretty laid-back yet fabulous.   

The actor, who plays role of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, has been in the news for her performance in the film. 

Many are even calling her the 'nation's new heartthrob'.

As we say cheers to the holiday season, let's take a deep dive into Triptii's playful vacay wardrobe.

IMAGE: If this is how good Triptii looks when she wakes up, it's time to take skincare lessons from her. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The black-and-white crochet top -- she does seem to love them, doesn't she? -- can be dressed up or down depending on your mood.  

 

IMAGE: Easy-going Triptii doesn't believe in trying too hard when it comes to fashion. 

 

IMAGE: Cutout top + fitted wrap-around mini skirt = An alluring outfit that will definitely make people go palat

 

IMAGE: There she is, in Greece, looking gorgeous in red.
No points for guessing that she is a huge fan of floral prints, especially this one.
Scroll down to see what we are talking about :)

 

IMAGE: Leave it to Triptii to make dresses look so stunning and fresh. 

 

IMAGE: Her Marilyn Monroe moment in a lovely, pleated white dress. 

 

IMAGE: Triptii's style is low-key, practical and impressive. Plan to bookmark it? 

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, reach for a basic black bathing suit and jazz it up with a half-knot and icy blue nails.

REDIFF STYLE
