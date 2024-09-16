News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Triptii Goes Traditional

Triptii Goes Traditional

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 10:04 IST
Genelia's gyaan... Amruta gets a haircut... Jaya gets nostalgic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri, who will be be seen next in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video along with Rajkummar Rao, goes traditional.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh's gyaan: 'You are enough, just as you are.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa turns into a boss lady.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Like Amruta Khanvilkar's new hairstyle?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Jaya Prada shares a throwback picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari gets cute.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Back from her holidays, Asha Negi asks, 'Is it too soon to ask for another trip to the mountains..??'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
